Song Diving with Ray Wylie Hubbard

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We go Song Diving with Texas songwriting icon Ray Wylie Hubbard. We get into the stories behind songs he’s written, including “Cassette Mix Tape,” “Snake Farm,” “Dust of the Chase,” “Drunken Poet’s Dream,” “Redneck Mother,” and “Mother Blues.”



We also explore the songs and artists who shaped how Ray hears and writes songs, from Michael Martin Murphey and Neil Young to Jimmy Reed and J.J. Cale.



And we talk about getting sober and rebuilding his career in his 40s, swallowing his pride and taking guitar lessons, the comfort of knowing you don’t have to write “Yesterday,” and the unexpected places a song can come from.



It’s a conversation about starting over, staying curious, learning from the songwriters who came before you, and making the kind of songs only you would think to write.

Videos by American Songwriter

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