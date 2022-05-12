Songwriter Ashley Gorley Signs Global Deal with Sony Music Publishing, Domain Capital Group

Songwriter Ashley Gorley has inked a global deal with Sony Music Publishing and Domain Capital Group, which will encompass the entirety of the writer’s catalog as well as future compositions.

Throughout his career, Gorley, 45, has written dozens of hits for country artists, including Lady A, Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Meghan Patrick, Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, and more. In addition to working within the country music world, Gorley has co-written tracks for bands like Bon Jovi, Weezer, and Big Time Rush.

“I’ve been a fan of Ashley Gorley’s songwriting since the late ’90s when we both attended Belmont University together,” said Rusty Gaston, CEO of SMP Nashville in a statement on his longtime relationship with the songwriter. “He’s a true music connoisseur in every sense of the word. His diverse influences combined with his genuine heart have led his songs to define the soundtrack of country music.”

Front row (l to r): SMP Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston, SMP CEO Jon Platt, Ashley Gorley, and Domain MD Pete Chiappetta. Back row (l to r): Domain special advisor Rod Riley, Loeb & Loeb associate Megan Pekar, Loeb & Loeb of counsel John Rolfe, SMP VP of business affairs Cam Caldwell, Domain assistant vice president for investments Isabela Salas, and Loeb & Loeb co-office administrative partner for Nashville Derek Crownover. (Photo: Sony Music)

Gorley has been named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year eight times. In 2021, Gorley also picked up his second ASCAP Song of the Year Award for Lee Brice’s 2020 single “One of Them Girls“—a follow up to his first ASCAP Song of the Year honor for Old Dominion’s “One Man Band.”

A year earlier, the songwriter marked his 50th No. 1 single with LoCash’s “One Big Country Song” and has since surpassed the milestone with 55 chart-toppers.

“Both Domain and Sony Music Publishing have a deep respect and understanding of the value of songs,” said Gorley. “I am grateful to Pete [Pete Chiappetta of Domain] and the rest of the Domain crew for their belief in me.”

Photo: Josh Ulmer