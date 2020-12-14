On Saturday there will be a live online performance of SongWriter, the podcast of stories and answer songs. Bestselling author and MacArthur genius Jonathan Lethem will read a selection from his new novel The Arrest, and celebrated songwriter Tift Merritt and host Ben Arthur will perform brand new songs written in response.

In preparation for the show Tift, Jonathan, and Ben got together for a quick conversation about dystopian pastorals and the overlap of literature and music.

The show is free on December 19th at 8pm EDT, streaming on FB live from the pages of Tift and the SongWriter podcast.