Staff Picks: 30 High-Energy Songs To Celebrate This Post-Lockdown Summer

As we slowly emerge from various states of pandemic lockdown, the American Songwriter staff is kicking off a season worth celebrating with a compilation of sun-drenched summer anthems. Curated with freedom in mind, our collaborative 30-track collection intends to flood each listener with pre-pandemic nostalgia. If you forgot how to act in public, it’s cool —we did too. What’s the sense in returning to normal when you’re making up for lost time? So go on, take that mask-off (but check CDC guidelines first— we’re not doctors), roll your windows down, and let our soundtrack soothe your social anxiety.

Dallas Jackson, Content Director

“Wake Up, Sunshine” All Time Low “The Boys of Summer” | The Ataris “Somewhere on Fullerton” | Allister “Elevated” | State Champs “Check Yes Juliet” | We The Kings

Lisa Konicki, Editor-in-Chief

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” | Justin Timberlake “Party in the U.S.A” | Miley Cyrus “Let’s Go Crazy” | Prince “Summer of ’69” | Bryan Adams “Cruise” | Florida Georgia Line

Jason Scott, Staff Writer

“Soak Up the Sun” | Sheryl Crow “Cool for the Summer” | Demi Lovato “Summer Feelings” | Lennon Stella & Charlie Puth “This Summer’s Gonna Hurt Like A Motherf****r | Maroon 5 “In the Water” | CAL and Quinn XCII

Joe Vitagliano, Staff Writer

“Melody” | Plustwo “21/04/20” | Kero Kero Bonito “Black Market’ | Weather Report “Xcxoplex (with Charli XCX)” | A. G. Cook, Charli XCX “Here It Comes” | Benny Sings

Tina Benitez-Eves, Staff Writer

“Rockaway Beach” | The Ramones “Walking on Sunshine” | Katrina and the Waves “1979″ | The Smashing Pumpkins “In the Sun” | Blondie “Island in the Sun” | Weezer

Madeline Crone, Staff Writer