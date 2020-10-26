ASPN & Michael Franti’s ‘Stay Human’ Podcast Join Forces to Spread Positivity

Today, the American Songwriter Podcast Network and the Stay Human podcast are announcing their partnership. Stay Human is an invigorating package of experience and dialogue where the renowned singer-songwriter and activist (among other occupations) Michael Franti hosts conversations that center on our shared humanity. Franti valiantly strives to provide content that both empowers and mobilizes those in pursuit of optimism.

Franti explains, “The Stay Human podcast is all about the belief that I have that there’s no one you wouldn’t love if you knew their story. We have guests from all walks of life, but in particular, people who are cultural creatives — people who through their music, their art, their entrepreneurship, or their activism are doing things to actively change the world. We think you are going to love it, and I can’t wait for you to give us a listen and let us know what you do to stay human.”

Once you give the podcast a listen, you’ll see more of what Franti is talking about. Each episode is almost impossibly uplifting as Franti leans into his well of diverse connections in the entertainment and activist spheres. He even talks with Bert Jacobs, the co-founder of the lifestyle brand Life Is Good. Franti and his guests then discuss the important topics of social justice, spirituality and relationships while also commenting on subjects like music and yoga.

Michael Franti is particularly qualified to spark these conversations due to his successful career in music and his multi-layered humanitarian efforts. From his artist activism with the band Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy to his award-winning documentary Stay Human (accompanied by his album Stay Human Vol. II), Franti has consistently spoken out about his belief in fighting for something better. Fortunately, ASPN is now able to help broadcast Franti’s efforts via the podcast Stay Human.

Here’s what Franti has to say about this partnership: “I’m super excited to be involved in the American Songwriter Podcast Network because I fell in love with songwriting when I was a teenager. I love to hear the stories of how artists find new ways to create, to speak what’s in their heart, and to share it with others. I think if you listen to any of the podcasts on this network, whether you’re a songwriter or not, you are going to find food for your soul and mind — and laughter for your heart.”

Listen to the Stay Human podcast here and check out Michael Franti’s 11th studio album Work Hard And Be Nice here (or listen below).