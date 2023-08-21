Michael Franti & Spearhead Plot Joyful New Album ‘Big Big Love’

Genre-bending act Michael Franti & Spearhead hope to spread positivity with their 13th studio album. Set for release on November 3, Big Big Love will offer listeners an energizing batch of songs that spotlight the common threads that connect us.

“Everybody has the capacity to love. It starts with loving yourself, then loving your family and friends, your community and out into the world,” Franti, an award-winning musician, activist, and humanitarian, says in a statement. “And it’s not enough just to love and fight for the environment and then not take care of your family at home or vice versa. Big Big Love is making sure you can do both. You can hold space for those that you love the most and for the whole planet, for all of humanity and out into the universe. I feel it’s a message that needs to be heard more than ever.”

In June, the band hinted at more new music ahead with the debut of the record’s sunny, uplifting title track. Along with their official album announcement on Friday (August 18), Franti and his bandmates delivered another preview of what’s to come with the good-time anthem “Vibe Check (My Kinda Party)” and equally joyful “Out In the Sun.”

Fans have a few more chances to catch Franti & Spearhead on the road ahead of Big Big Love’s arrival. They’ll perform at multiple cities across California, along with stops in Maryland and New York through mid-October. See a complete list of upcoming tour dates and ticketing options at Franti’s official website.

Big Big Love Track List:

1. “Meet Me When the Sun Goes Down” (Michael Franti & Dav Julca)

2. “Good Life” (Michael Franti, Greg Hvnsen & Daniel Lubwama Kigozi)

3. “Big Big Love” (Michael Franti, Philip Larue & Jared Hampton)

4. “Hands Up to the Sky” (Michael Franti, Greg Hvnsen & Daniel Lubwama Kigozi)

5. “Vibe Check (My Kinda Party)” (Michael Franti, Greg Hvnsen & Daniel Lubwama Kigozi)

6. “Nobody Like You” (Michael Franti & Greg Hvnsen)

7. “When It Ain’t Perfect” (Michael Franti & Dav Julca)

8. “Anyone Can See” (Michael Franti)

9. “Lost But Not Alone” (Michael Franti)

10. “All I Need Is You And Me” ((Michael Franti & Greg Hvnsen)

11. “Happy Is The New Sexy” (Michael Franti & Daniel Lubwama Kigozi)

12. “Visa Visa Visa” (Michael Franti)

13. “All Night Long Forever” (Michael Franti & Greg Hvnsen)

14. “Thinking About You” (Michael Franti & Daniel Lubwama Kigozi)

15. “Out In the Sun” (Michael Franti, John Gomez & Stephen Gomez)

16. “The System” (Michael Franti)

17. “Calling My Name” (Michael Franti & Chris Stevens) *

*Digital bonus track

(Photo by Wayan Rodesh, Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media)