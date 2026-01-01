Stephen Wilson Jr. Performs Stunning Set During Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Show

Stephen Wilson Jr. is ringing in the new year in Music City! During New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, Wilson Jr. took the stage to perform “Stand By Me”.

Videos by American Songwriter

The crowd was totally into Wilson Jr.’s spectacular performance, singing along the whole time his soulful voice rang out.

Wilson Jr. is just one of many people set to perform during the five-hour-long CBS special.

Headliners Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman will take the stage at Bicentennial Park, where they’ll be joined by CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, and Gretchen Wilson will perform at various venues across Music City.

Additionally, Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King will take the stage at Category 10, home of the official New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash watch party, with special guests Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack.

Bert Kreischer and Hardy are hosting the special, which will include appearances by comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight‘s Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM host Buzz Brainard, and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

Stephen Wilson Jr. Big Year

The performance caps off a big year for the singer, who released his latest EP, Blankets, in August.

The EP featured four covers: Nirvana’s “Something In The Way,” Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike,” The Postal Service’s “Clark Gable,” and The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Tonight, Tonight.”

“These songs are songs I grew up listening to. Warm blankets that I can always rely on to take me back. Blankets make people warmer than they were. That is the goal,” Wilson Jr. said in a press release. “These productions are intentionally lush and denser than the originals. Four covers to perhaps sort through in the hall closet to help get us through the night. Pull the string on the light.”

Throughout 2025, Wilson Jr. also put out singles with Shaboozey and Noah Cyrus, titled “Took a Walk (from The Long Walk)” and “If There’s a Heaven,” respectively.

Looking ahead to 2026, Wilson Jr. is set to head out on his Gary the Torch Tour. The run will kick off on March 6 in Columbus, Ohio, and criss-cross the U.S. He’ll wrap up his run on April 25 in Chicago, Illinois.

On top of his own tour, Wilson Jr. is set to play several festivals in 2026. He’ll also open up for Eric Church on select dates.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage