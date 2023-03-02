Steve Earle Announces Return of John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert

Country-rock star Steve Earle has announced the return of the annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert. Back for its eighth year, the show will take place on May 15 at The Town Hall in New York City.

In partnership with City Winery, the night will feature music from Steve Earle along with this year’s special guests David Byrne, Kurt Vile, and Terry Allen.​ The four artists will all take the stage together for a night of song and story-swapping.

The benefit concert shines a light on Autism through music with all proceeds from the show going to support The Keswell School, an educational program for youth with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The school is close to Earle’s heart as his son, John Henry is a student.

By providing services both educational and therapeutic, The Keswell School was “founded on the belief that children diagnosed with ASD can live full and productive lives as integrated members of their communities.”

The John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert has previously hosted the likes of Rosanne Cash, Graham Nash, Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, and many more. Last year, Bruce Springsteen joined in on the event for a noteworthy night in his own career, as well.

The show marked Springsteen’s first time performing live with an electric guitar since The River Tour, which ran from 2016 through 2017 in support of his The Ties That Bind: The River Collection box set and the 35th anniversary of his acclaimed album, The River.

The Boss played a four-song set that night which included the hits “Darkness on the Edge of Town,” “The Promised Land,” “Glory Days,” and “Pink Cadillac.” He also helped close out the show, joining Earle and the rest of the night’s lineup for a cover of Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Teach Your Children Well.”

In 2022, the concert helped to raise more than $100,000 for the school.

