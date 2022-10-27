Steve Miller to Bring ‘A Blues and Rock and Roll Journey’ to Jazz at Lincoln Center

Over two nights, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater will play host to classic rock mainstay Steve Miller for his sixth annual exploration of the blues.

On Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, Steve Miller on Steve Miller: A Blues and Rock and Roll Journey will see the blues-rocker pay homage to the great blues heroes who have influenced the music over his nearly 60-year career.

He will be joined by a dynamic group of players, including members of the Steve Miller Band, like Kenny Lee Lewis on bass, Joseph Wooten on keyboards, Jacob Petersen on guitar, and Ron Wikso on drums. The performance will also see special guest jazz musicians like Carlos Henriquez, Shelly Berg, Sherman Irby, Craig Handy, Mike Rodriguez, and Brian Nova.

The man behind hit after hit like “The Joker,” “Take The Money and Run,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” and “Jet Airliner,” Miller and his band made instantly recognizable, not easily forgettable rock standards. Miller grew up with good teachers, receiving an education in blues music from the song stylings of icons, including Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Junior Wells, James Cotton, and T-Bone Walker.

He spoke of his musical upbringing, telling the Dallas Morning News in 2004, “Growing up in Dallas, being part of that phenomenal music scene. I found a way to do what I really wanted to do, which is so important for a kid. Near the end of college, my parents said, ‘Steve, what are you going to do?’ I said, ‘I want to go to Chicago and play the blues.'”

So he did, adding, “That was a special time. I played with Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf. I got to work with adults and realized music was what I wanted to do, what I loved.”

He will translate that love onstage in November.

Find tickets and more information for “Steve Miller on Steve Miller: A Blues and Rock and Roll Journey,” HERE.

Photo Credit: Tim Brown / Big Hassle