Steve Perry Era Journey Songs That Are Impossible Not To Sing Along To

Creating easily singable songs comes along with the territory of being an arena rock band. The greatest bands in that crop know how to urge audience participation. Journey has certainly honed that skill.

The rockers have a plethora of songs that all but demand the listener to scream at the top of their lungs. Truthfully, most of their catalog could find a comfortable home on this list. For brevity’s sake, find five songs from the band’s Steve Perry era that we would have trouble not joining in on, below.

1. “Only The Young”

The driving melody of “Only The Young” scratches an itch. We would consider it easy listening if it weren’t for all the shredding guitars and heavy drums. Perry’s vocals reverberate in the chest of the listener. It’s a sonic push to persuade you to go note for note with the frontman–or at least try to. The driving chorus satiates something only ’80s rock anthems can. It has an almost undefinable quality about it that will have you reaching for the replay button ad nauseam.

2. “Faithfully”

Singing along to “Faithfully” will have you settling into your most dramatic state. The listener immediately adopts Perry’s pining for home. Though we don’t all have the chops that Perry does in the vocal department, you’ll have no other choice but to give it your best shot. The poignant melody is fodder for a sing-a-long.

3. “Who’s Crying Now”

If pumping your fist and belting aren’t your thing, “Who’s Crying Now” might be your song of choice. It’s every bit as alluring as the first songs on this list, but far more subdued. The gentle groove of this song will have you bobbing your head on your morning commute, gently singing along to the song’s stellar melody.

4. “Lights”

“Lights” is the perfect intersection between Journey’s two main musical directions. It has the gravitas of their biggest, most stadium-friendly hits, but it’s gentle enough to be considered a ballad. You’ll be moved to pull out your lighter (or your phone light) and sway back and forth while singing this song.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)