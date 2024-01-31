Music Executive Kidnapped at Gun Point Outside of Nashville Home

Dating back to 1779, the city of Nashville, Tennessee played witness to a great amount of history over the centuries. From the Civil War all the way to the new millennium, the city is more than a home to nearly 700,000 people – it is also the center of country music. No matter where a singer is born or raised, they all dream about visiting “Music City.” While promising a chance at stardom, the city also houses numerous celebrities like Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Miranda Lambert, and even Keith Urban. But while the city honors its rich history in music, recently, a music executive was kidnapped after leaving the SoHo House.

Known for being an upscale establishment near the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, the incident happened around 8:00 p.m. when the music executive was leaving the hotel. Speaking with a friend at the time, the woman found herself surrounded by two men brandishing guns. Not knowing what to do, the individual was escorted to her car by the men who they took her phone and insisted she drive to a nearby bank.

Although the woman repeatedly told the criminals that she only carried credit cards on her, the men forced her to drive to numerous banks, hoping to get some money for their troubles. When their attempts failed, they eventually made the woman call a friend to bring them money.

Nashville Kidnappers Send Threatening Messages

Thankfully, the friend quickly alerted the police of the kidnapping. As the police waited for the woman, the men decided to separate, with one of them getting inside of a dark sedan. When approaching the meeting point, the suspects noticed the officers and drove in the opposite direction.

While the police were able to get the woman to safety, the suspects got away with her wallet and cell phone. At this time, the Nashville police are diligently working to identify the kidnappers and hopefully locate their whereabouts.

As for the victim, she remains shaken up from the ordeal as the kidnappers continue to keep in touch with her family thanks to her cell phone. The family admitted to receiving numerous threatening text messages supposedly from the men.

