Steven Tyler Is Back Onstage! Watch the Aerosmith Frontman Join Yungblud for a Rare Live Performance After the Grammys

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler gave a rare live performance on Sunday, February 1, at his seventh annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party. The event, which benefits the Janie’s Fund charity Tyler co-founded, was held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The fundraiser included a star-studded concert that featured various guest singers. As seen in a video clip posted on the Rock Photography X page, Tyler joined British rocker Yungblud to perform the Aerosmith classic “Back In The Saddle” during the show. Earlier that day, Yungblud won his first Grammy, taking home a trophy in the Best Rock Performance category for a live rendition of Black Sabbath’s “Changes” recorded at the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, U.K., in July 2025.

Yungblud and Aerosmith also teamed up to release a collaborative EP titled One More Time in November 2025. The five-song collection included an updated version of “Back In The Saddle.”

The Jam for Janie show also featured performances by The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, blues-rocker Marcus King. The evening’s house band included ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, and keyboardist Buck Johnson. Actress Melissa Joan Hart hosted the event.

You can check out photos from the charity extravaganza at the Janie’s Fund social media pages.

Steven Tyler is back onstage! Yungblud joins him after winning his first GRAMMY! 'Back In The Saddle' live 2026. pic.twitter.com/9AUMBM8LDn — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) February 2, 2026

Red Carpet Interviews with Billy Corgan & Chris Robinson

The Jam for Janie event raises money for the Janie’s Fund, a charity Tyler co-founded in 2015. The organization, which was launched in partnership with the Youth Villages nonprofit, assists girls and young women who have suffered abuse and neglect.

CBS New Los Angeles interviewed a couple of the artists who participated in the event, including Robinson and Corgan.

“Janie’s Fund is so positive. It’s so great. It helps so many young women out,” Robinson commented. “And … I’ve been friends with Steven since 1990, when Aerosmith took a chance on The Black Crowes and put us in our first arena tour opening for them. And I’ve been a part of this event now for a few years. So, yeah, we’re just happy to lend a hand, and lend a voice in my case, and be here for the big night.”

Meanwhile, Corgan noted, “Steven’s such an ambassador for rock and roll, and he’s a legend, of course. And I grew up listening to him, and he was so inspiring [to] the alternative generation, more so than a lot of rock bands of the 70s [were]. So he’s like a real icon to us, and to be invited to this is really special. And, of course, to support whatever he believes in, which is … [Janie’s] Fund, is special to us. So it’s just a beautiful night.”

About Tyler’s Other Recent Performances

Tyler has only performed sporadically since he damages his vocal cords and larynx in 2023 near the start of Aerosmith’s planned 50th anniversary farewell tour. When Steven struggled to recover from his injuries, Aerosmith announced it was retiring from touring in August 2024.

Tyler’s public performances since then have included appearances at last year’s Jam for Janie fundraiser in February 2025, and the Back to the Beginning concert in July 2025. Steven also gave a guest performance with The Joe Perry Project in September 2025 when the Aerosmith guitarist’s side band open for The Who at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)