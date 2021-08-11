Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has canceled five of her upcoming performances at music festivals because of coronavirus concerns.

“I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us,” said Nicks in a statement.

The 73-year-old Fleetwood Mac singer was scheduled to headline the BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September, in addition to two dates at the Austin City Limits Music Festival and one performance the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was recently moved from October 2021 to its original April time slot in 2022, following the rise in COVID cases in Louisiana.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” said Nicks. “While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.”

This October marks a two-night cinema screening of 24 Karat Gold: The Concert, a concert film, which was recorded over two nights during Nicks’ 24 Karat Gold Tour in 2016. The film, named after Nicks’ eighth album 24 Karat Gold: Songs From the Vault, features a performance of fan favorites, Fleetwood Mac stories, and other musical highlights from her solo career.

Nicks is one of a growing number of artists beginning to cancel or postpone the dates of their 2021 tours. Limp Bizkit recently canceled dates, and Counting Crows recently canceled their Boston date after a member of their touring party tested positive for COVID-19. Fall Out Boy also pulled out of their slot on the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Weezer and canceled New York and Boston dates after someone on their team also tested positive for coronavirus.