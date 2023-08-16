Stevie Nicks Praises ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ for Telling Her Story

When Daisy Jones & the Six premiered earlier this year, watchers couldn’t help but make connections to a certain ’70s rock band that was rife with drama: Fleetwood Mac. It seems that even Stevie Nicks sees herself in the lauded limited series.

Adapted from the best-selling book of the same name, the series follows a burgeoning songwriter, Daisy Jones, and her bandmates, The Six. On their rise to fame, several members of the band become romantically involved which later leads to their dramatic breakup. From their sound to their look to their inner turmoil, the comparisons to Fleetwood Mac are endless.

On Tuesday (August 15), Nicks took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the series.

“Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time,” Nicks wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the main cast. “In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly soon became my story.”

“It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story,” she added. “It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully, it will continue…”

Nicks references the late, great Christine McVie in her post. The Fleetwood Mac keyboardist passed away last November, and Nicks has since made a number of tributes to her former bandmate and friend.

Recently, she heralded Taylor Swift’s “You’re On Your Own Kid” for helping her mourn the death of McVie.

“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid,'” Nicks said during a recent concert. “That is the sadness of how I feel. As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world. We didn’t have to talk on the phone, we really weren’t phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in, and it would be like, ‘Little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years.

“So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were,” she added. “And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you.”

