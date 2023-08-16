September/October 2023 Lyric Contest – Congratulations to all our September/October 2023 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.
CLICK HERE to enter the November/December Lyric contest.
1st Place – “Wine Well Spent”
By Eryn Michel and Kimberly Shires
I usually keep it bottled up, but not tonight
The chardonnay is chilled just right
Once upon a time, I would’ve poured for two
But now it’s only me remembering you
And it goes down smooth
I don’t want you back
It’s too late for that
But anytime I wanna feel you on my lips
A taste of what’s gone is on
The tip of my tongue
Your memory at my fingertips
It might seem like I’m wasting my time
Rewinding our love when I know how it ends
But honey, it’s fine
It’s always wine well spent
When we said goodbye, I told you it was bittersweet
And it still tastes that way to me
I should know by now I’m only telling half the truth
When I say that I can stop anytime I want to
But it goes down smooth
I don’t want you back
It’s too late for that
But anytime I wanna feel you on my lips
A taste of what’s gone is on
The tip of my tongue
Your memory at my fingertips
It might seem like I’m wasting my time
Rewinding our love when I know how it ends
But honey, it’s fine
It’s always wine well spent
I don’t know why it happens
I don’t get this reaction
From nothing else in my glass
It takes me back to you
And it goes down smooth
I don’t want you back
It’s too late for that
But anytime I wanna feel you on my lips
A taste of what’s gone is on
The tip of my tongue
Your memory at my fingertips
It might seem like I’m wasting my time
Rewinding our love when I know how it ends
But honey, it’s fine
It’s always wine well spent
It’s always wine well spent
Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2023 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:
2nd Place – “Jesus & Jack”
By Barrett Bryant
Verse 1:
Forgive me Father, for I have sinned
On the way to church was a lion’s den
First shot’s on the house, balls are ready to rack
I had too little Jesus and too much Jack
Verse 2:
Momma tried to teach me right from wrong
I couldn’t hear her plead for the siren’s song
Communion wine was a drop too much
And a river of Jack is never enough
Chorus:
I can hear the spirits; they’re calling for me
But is it from a bottle or my rosary?
I could use a miracle, I’m needing a sign
While my head’s pounding, turn my water to wine.
I heard an angel ask, ‘Wanna buy me a drink?’
I was caught off guard, I thought she’d have wings.
As she comes into focus, I see her halos cracked,
I need a lot more Jesus and a lot less Jack
Bridge
I put my tithe on the table and said, ‘Next game!’
It was like nobody heard me, they started a frame
Grabbed the cue when they started to break,
Woke up in a clinic with a splitting headache
Verse 3:
I think I’ll raise my glass and offer a toast
To the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost.
No need to abstain, I know how to act
Givin’ six days to Jesus and one to Jack
Chorus:
I can hear the spirits, they’re calling for me
But is it from a bottle or my rosary
I could use a miracle, I’m needing a sign
While my head is pounding, turn my water to wine.
I heard an angel say, ‘Wanna buy me a drink?’
I was caught off guard, I thought she’d have wings
As she comes into focus, I see her halos cracked.
I need a lot more Jesus and a lot less Jack
Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2023 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:
3rd Place – “the wind”
By Katie Hazdovac
she may whisper you a secret
and lift your hair across your face
or she’ll blow down your whole town
and leave disaster in its place
some will say she sang a song
and some will say she sinned
but the wind only wants to be the wind
she may paint a new rainbow
made of colors just for you
and she’ll come low just to show you
all the darkest shades of blue
some will say she’s lonely every time they see her cry
but the sky only wants to be the sky
she may open up your mind
if you see her touching the horizon
then she’ll swallow up your lover
and the vessel that he dies in
some will call her selfish
while others disagree
but the sea only wants to be the sea
everywhere she goes
she brings the calm
she brings the storm
everywhere she goes
she brings it all
in her own form
everywhere she goes
she brings the calm
she brings the storm
everywhere she goes
she brings it all
in her own form
she may whisper you a secret
and lift your hair across your face
or she’ll blow down your whole town
and leave disaster in its place
some will say she sang a song
and some will say she sinned
but the wind only wants the be the wind
but the wind only wants to be the wind
4th Place – “Mama I Tried”
By Maura Streppa, Olivia DaPonte & Sam Hatmaker
V1
I always had an arrow pointing me in the wrong direction
The dust never settles on the path that I take
You did your best to move the winds so I could turn right back to heaven
I tried to learn my lessons from another man’s mistakes
CH
You tried to raise me better
But I’m still my father’s son
I ride off in the sunset at the slightest threat of love
Cause they wouldn’t call it falling
If you never hit the ground
I thought that I was strong enough
To finally stick around
When I said that I’d come back for her
I didn’t mean to lie
Mama, I tried
V2
She feels like Sunday morning back home in Oklahoma
A sunroom when it’s storming warm coffee in my cup
Jumped in without warning no time to think it over
Til I heard his voice say I was bound to mess things up
CH
You tried to raise me better
But I’m still my father’s son
I ride off in the sunset at the slightest threat of love
Cause they wouldn’t call it falling
If you never hit the ground
I thought that I was strong enough
To finally stick around
When I said that I’d come back for her
I didn’t mean to lie
Mama, I tried
BR
To keep it honest
Love the way you do
But I find myself walking away
In his boots
It only leaves me to blame
CH
You tried to raise me better
But I’m still my father’s son
I ride off in the sunset at the slightest threat of love
Cause they wouldn’t call it falling
If you never hit the ground
I thought that I was strong enough
To finally stick around
When I said that I’d come back for her
I didn’t mean to lie
Mama, I tried
Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2023 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:
Honorable Mention –
“Cracks in the Foundation”
By Doug Kolmar
“St. Lawrence”
By Erin McLendon & Jared Anderson
“How Old Are We in Heaven”
By Brad Mays
“Ex On the Map”
By Hannah Dorothy Bristow, Victoria Banks & Roberta Smithline
“Kindness is Magic”
By Everette Stephens
“A Ring”
By Sharayah Daves
“Shade Me In the Summertime”
By Sara Leibman
“Remember For You”
By Kipper Lee Linville & Andrew Mack
“The Gate”
By Joanne Stacey & Roger Plante
“Small Town Beauty Queen (in honor of John Prine)”
By Sarah Renee Phillips
“Mosaic (All My Memories)”
By Chandler Williams