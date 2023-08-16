September/October 2023 Lyric Contest – Congratulations to all our September/October 2023 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

1st Place – “Wine Well Spent”

By Eryn Michel and Kimberly Shires

I usually keep it bottled up, but not tonight

The chardonnay is chilled just right

Once upon a time, I would’ve poured for two

But now it’s only me remembering you

And it goes down smooth

I don’t want you back

It’s too late for that

But anytime I wanna feel you on my lips

A taste of what’s gone is on

The tip of my tongue

Your memory at my fingertips

It might seem like I’m wasting my time

Rewinding our love when I know how it ends

But honey, it’s fine

It’s always wine well spent

When we said goodbye, I told you it was bittersweet

And it still tastes that way to me

I should know by now I’m only telling half the truth

When I say that I can stop anytime I want to

But it goes down smooth

I don’t want you back

It’s too late for that

But anytime I wanna feel you on my lips

A taste of what’s gone is on

The tip of my tongue

Your memory at my fingertips

It might seem like I’m wasting my time

Rewinding our love when I know how it ends

But honey, it’s fine

It’s always wine well spent

I don’t know why it happens

I don’t get this reaction

From nothing else in my glass

It takes me back to you

And it goes down smooth

I don’t want you back

It’s too late for that

But anytime I wanna feel you on my lips

A taste of what’s gone is on

The tip of my tongue

Your memory at my fingertips

It might seem like I’m wasting my time

Rewinding our love when I know how it ends

But honey, it’s fine

It’s always wine well spent

It’s always wine well spent

2nd Place – “Jesus & Jack”

By Barrett Bryant

Verse 1:

Forgive me Father, for I have sinned

On the way to church was a lion’s den

First shot’s on the house, balls are ready to rack

I had too little Jesus and too much Jack

Verse 2:

Momma tried to teach me right from wrong

I couldn’t hear her plead for the siren’s song

Communion wine was a drop too much

And a river of Jack is never enough

Chorus:

I can hear the spirits; they’re calling for me

But is it from a bottle or my rosary?

I could use a miracle, I’m needing a sign

While my head’s pounding, turn my water to wine.

I heard an angel ask, ‘Wanna buy me a drink?’

I was caught off guard, I thought she’d have wings.

As she comes into focus, I see her halos cracked,

I need a lot more Jesus and a lot less Jack

Bridge

I put my tithe on the table and said, ‘Next game!’

It was like nobody heard me, they started a frame

Grabbed the cue when they started to break,

Woke up in a clinic with a splitting headache

Verse 3:

I think I’ll raise my glass and offer a toast

To the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost.

No need to abstain, I know how to act

Givin’ six days to Jesus and one to Jack

Chorus:

I can hear the spirits, they’re calling for me

But is it from a bottle or my rosary

I could use a miracle, I’m needing a sign

While my head is pounding, turn my water to wine.

I heard an angel say, ‘Wanna buy me a drink?’

I was caught off guard, I thought she’d have wings

As she comes into focus, I see her halos cracked.

I need a lot more Jesus and a lot less Jack

3rd Place – “the wind”

By Katie Hazdovac

she may whisper you a secret

and lift your hair across your face

or she’ll blow down your whole town

and leave disaster in its place

some will say she sang a song

and some will say she sinned

but the wind only wants to be the wind

she may paint a new rainbow

made of colors just for you

and she’ll come low just to show you

all the darkest shades of blue

some will say she’s lonely every time they see her cry

but the sky only wants to be the sky

she may open up your mind

if you see her touching the horizon

then she’ll swallow up your lover

and the vessel that he dies in

some will call her selfish

while others disagree

but the sea only wants to be the sea

everywhere she goes

she brings the calm

she brings the storm

everywhere she goes

she brings it all

in her own form

everywhere she goes

she brings the calm

she brings the storm

everywhere she goes

she brings it all

in her own form

she may whisper you a secret

and lift your hair across your face

or she’ll blow down your whole town

and leave disaster in its place

some will say she sang a song

and some will say she sinned

but the wind only wants the be the wind

but the wind only wants to be the wind

4th Place – “Mama I Tried”

By Maura Streppa, Olivia DaPonte & Sam Hatmaker

V1

I always had an arrow pointing me in the wrong direction

The dust never settles on the path that I take

You did your best to move the winds so I could turn right back to heaven

I tried to learn my lessons from another man’s mistakes

CH

You tried to raise me better

But I’m still my father’s son

I ride off in the sunset at the slightest threat of love

Cause they wouldn’t call it falling

If you never hit the ground

I thought that I was strong enough

To finally stick around

When I said that I’d come back for her

I didn’t mean to lie

Mama, I tried

V2

She feels like Sunday morning back home in Oklahoma

A sunroom when it’s storming warm coffee in my cup

Jumped in without warning no time to think it over

Til I heard his voice say I was bound to mess things up

CH

You tried to raise me better

But I’m still my father’s son

I ride off in the sunset at the slightest threat of love

Cause they wouldn’t call it falling

If you never hit the ground

I thought that I was strong enough

To finally stick around

When I said that I’d come back for her

I didn’t mean to lie

Mama, I tried

BR

To keep it honest

Love the way you do

But I find myself walking away

In his boots

It only leaves me to blame

CH

You tried to raise me better

But I’m still my father’s son

I ride off in the sunset at the slightest threat of love

Cause they wouldn’t call it falling

If you never hit the ground

I thought that I was strong enough

To finally stick around

When I said that I’d come back for her

I didn’t mean to lie

Mama, I tried

Honorable Mention –

“Cracks in the Foundation”

By Doug Kolmar

“St. Lawrence”

By Erin McLendon & Jared Anderson

“How Old Are We in Heaven”

By Brad Mays

“Ex On the Map”

By Hannah Dorothy Bristow, Victoria Banks & Roberta Smithline

“Kindness is Magic”

By Everette Stephens

“A Ring”

By Sharayah Daves

“Shade Me In the Summertime”

By Sara Leibman

“Remember For You”

By Kipper Lee Linville & Andrew Mack

“The Gate”

By Joanne Stacey & Roger Plante

“Small Town Beauty Queen (in honor of John Prine)”

By Sarah Renee Phillips

“Mosaic (All My Memories)”

By Chandler Williams