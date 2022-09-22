Stevie Nicks to Drop Buffalo Springfield Cover—“I Always Wanted to Interpret it Thru the Eyes of a Woman”

The white witch of rock and roll is giving a counterculture classic tune a feminist slant.

Rock goddess Stevie Nicks revealed her plans, via Instagram, to release a new recording of Buffalo Springfield’s hit, “For What It’s Worth.”

“I am so excited to release my new song this Friday,” a picture of a handwritten note read.

“It’s called ‘For What It’s Worth’ and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966,” the songstress continued. “It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now. I always wanted to interpret it thru the eyes of a woman – and it seems like today, in the times that we live in – that it has a lot to say…”

There’s something happening here/ But what it is ain’t exactly clear/ There’s a man with a gun over there/ Telling me I got to beware/ I think it’s time we stop,” she sings.

Simply captioned, “Friday! #ForWhatItsWorth,” the note concluded with “I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

“For What It’s Worth” is an iconic ’60s tune, written by Stephen Stills and performed by his band at the time, Buffalo Springfield. Widely considered an anti-war song, it was actually written as a response to the Sunset Strip curfew riots, a series of clashes between L.A. youth and local police after a late-night loitering ordinance was passed across the county.

The song’s pulsating beat, matching the tension of a protest, would be the perfect foil for Nicks’ haunting voice and powerful message. Listen to the original and let us know how you think it will sound with a Nicks’ twist.

The singer is currently in the midst of a US tour that is set to conclude in late October.

Sept 22 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sept 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

Sept 30 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

Oct 3 – Los Angeles @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct 6 – Phoenix @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct 9 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct 16 – Nashville @ Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 19 – Charleston, SC @ CreditOne Stadium

Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Stevie Nicks (Photo: Primary Wave)