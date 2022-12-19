Peach Music Festival 2023 Lineup Announced, Goose, Ween, My Morning Jacket to Headline

A yearly joining of the jam bands, the Peach Music Festival has announced a juicy lineup for 2023.

The four-day event, set for June 29 through July 2, will see Goose, Tedeschi Trucks Band, My Morning Jacket, and Ween each headlining the festival on Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The upcoming headliners all had an eventful 2022, but are gearing up for an even bigger 2023. Along with their Peach appearances, Goose will be touring in support of their latest album, Dripfield. The band will embark on a 14-city, 20-show run set to kick off in late March. My Morning Jacket recently released a deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2011 album, Circuital, which includes 10 previously unreleased demos. The Tedeschi Trucks Band also dropped four new LPs in 2022—I Am the Moon: I. Crescent; II. Ascension; III. The Fall; and IV. Farewell—entering the new year with fresh tracks.

Having brought over a decade of jams to festival goers, the Peach Music Festival will play host to a special 2023 celebration, honoring the festival’s ties to the Allman Brothers Band. An Allman tribute band, Trouble No More, will perform a special set, playing the iconic rock band’s 1973 album, Brothers and Sisters, in its entirety. Last year’s festivities saw the tribute band perform the entire double album, Eat a Peach, in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

For the 2023 affair, the bill also includes a mix of Peach veterans and newcomers with acts like Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade, Mike Gordon of Phish, Lettuce, Ripe, Twiddle, Duane Betts, Dogs in a Pile, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Circles Around the Sun, and Andy Frasco & the U.N.

See a full list of performers across the four-day event, below. Ticket packages and camping passes are on sale now.

