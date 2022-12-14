Sting, Stevie Wonder Added to Paul Simon Tribute Concert

Additional performers have been announced for the Paul Simon tribute concert.

Sting, Stevie Wonder and the Jonas Brothers are among the wide-ranging artists who have signed on to pay tribute to the songwriting legend on the upcoming special, Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon. Country music will also be well-represented, with Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and Eric Church performing, in addition to The Bangles co-founder Susanna Hoffs.

Previously announced performers include Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, actor and singer Billy Porter, Trombone Shorty, Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Carolina Chocolate Drops frontwoman Rhiannon Giddens, Ledisi and Shaggy featuring musician Jimmy Cliff. Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, a cappella gospel group Take 6, and soul singer Irma Thomas also will perform. Elton John, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Carson are part of the star-studded list of presenters and special guests.

Among the revered songs Simon has penned are Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer” and “Mrs. Robinson,” in addition to solo hits “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” and many others.

The special was filmed in April at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, with Simon set to make a special appearance. The concert is produced by Ken Ehrlich Productions.

“I’ve known Paul for more than 40 years,” Ehrlich said in a statement. “I first met him when Paul and I did what I think was one of the first HBO music specials, in 1980. Doing it this year really solidified the last time we worked together, which was on the Global Citizen special in Central Park last September, where he closed the show with ‘Sound of Silence.’ I knew we were thinking about doing the next one of these, and it was then it was clear it really needs to be Paul Simon.”

The special will air on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.

Photo by Keystone/Getty Images