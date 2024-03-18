Stone Temple Pilots and Live Announce 2024 Co-Headlining Tour

Alt-rock outfit Stone Temple Pilots is going on tour this summer, and they’re sharing the spotlight with rock band Live! Soul Asylum will provide support for most of the run, and Our Lady Peace will open for the first two shows of the tour. The upcoming trek will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the bands’ 1994 hit albums Purple and Throwing Copper. The Stone Temple Pilots and Live 2024 Tour will hit cities in the US and Canada. This is not a tour to miss for fans of alt-rock!

The Jubilee Tour will kick off on August 16 in Concord, California at The Toyota Pavilion at Concord with support from Our Lady Peace. Unless final tour dates are added later on, the tour should end on September 15 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center with support from Soul Asylum.

Ready to get your tickets to this killer co-headlining tour? Presale events for most of the dates will start on March 19 at 10:00 am PDT. Get your info on the artist presale through Stone Temple Pilots’ website and Live’s website. There will also be a Citi cardmember presale through Ticketmaster.

General on-sale should begin on March 22 at 10:00 am PDT. If you missed the presale event, Stubhub should be your first stop for tickets. Stubhub is a top-notch spot for third-party tickets, and all purchases on the site are backed by the FanProtect Program. There’s no need to worry about fraudulent tickets or scams with Stubhub!

Get your tickets to see Stone Temple Pilots and Live this summer before it’s too late!

August 16 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord (with Our Lady Peace)

August 17 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater (with Our Lady Peace)

August 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

August 22 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp

August 27 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Dally’s Place

August 31 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 01 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

September 04 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

September 05 – Mansfield, WA – Xfinity Center

September 06 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

September 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

September 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

