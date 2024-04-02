Dashboard Confessional Announce US Tour in 2024

Fans of alt-rock legends Dashboard Confessional are in for an exciting fall this year! The band just announced that they will embark on a hefty US tour this year with support from pop-punk outfit Boys Like Girls and country-rock artist Taylor Acorn. The trek will span the East and West Coasts with quite a few stops in between.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Dashboard Confessional 2024 Tour will kick off on September 10 in Asbury Park, New Jersey at Stone Pony Summer Stage. The tour will close, pending additional tour dates, on October 27 in Irving, Texas at The Pavilion/Toyota Music Factory.

Fans can sign up for the artist presale event through Dashboard Confessional’s website. There are also a few different presale events through Ticketmaster that are currently live.

Public on-sale starts on April 5 at 10:00 am local. If the presale event eats up a lot of the tickets, you might find some luck over at Stubhub. When it comes to sold-out shows, Stubhub is a great spot to secure last-minute tickets, sometimes at a lower price than face value.

Dashboard Confessional’s last album release was All The Truth That I Can Tell from 2022. The upcoming tour will be their first since touring the US with Counting Crows on the successful Banshee Season Tour last summer.

Tickets won’t last long for this highly-anticipated tour! Get your tickets before it’s too late.

September 10 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

September 11 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 12 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 14 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

September 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

September 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

September 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

September 20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

September 21 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

September 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

September 24 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

September 25 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

September 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

September 28 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 04 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

October 05 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

October 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

October 09 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

October 11 – Forest Grove, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge

October 12 – Spokane, WA – The Podium

October 13 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 16 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

October 25 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

October 26 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

October 27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Photo courtesy of Shorefire Media

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.