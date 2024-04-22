Clutch Announce Co-Headlining Tour With Rival Sons in 2024

It’s going to be an excellent fall season for hard rock fans! Hard rock/blues rock icons Clutch and Rival Sons are going to kick off an extensive co-headlining tour of the US and Canada in September and October of this year.

Videos by American Songwriter

The tour will be a dual celebration of Clutch’s 2004 album Blast Tyrant and Rival Sons’ 2014 album Great Western Valkyrie for their 20th and 10th anniversaries, respectively. Plus, the bands will bring along Fu Manchu and Black Stone Cherry as supporting acts.

The Rival Sons and Clutch 2024 Tour will kick off on September 5 in Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount with support from Fu Manchu. The tour will close on October 12 in Sacramento, California at Aftershock Festival.

There are no current presale events for this tour and it looks like tickets are available for public sale. Fans can get their tickets through Rival Sons’ website or Clutch’s website, as well as Ticketmaster.

If your tour date of choice has sold out before you’ve gotten a chance to buy tickets, try Stubhub. The platform usually has tickets for sold-out shows, and the FanProtect Program ensures that your ticket purchase is legit. It’s worth a shot!

Get your tickets to see this hard rock duo live in concert before tickets are totally gone!

September 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (with Fu Manchu)

September 6 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort (with Fu Manchu)

September 7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem (with Fu Manchu)

September 8 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz (with Fu Manchu)

September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE (with Fu Manchu)

September 12 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino (with Fu Manchu)

September 13 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall (with Fu Manchu)

September 14 – Bushkill, PA – Berzerkus Festival (with Black Stone Cherry)

September 15 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom (with Fu Manchu)

September 17 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues (with Fu Manchu)

September 19 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (with Fu Manchu)

September 20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (with Fu Manchu)

September 22 – Fort Wayne, IN – Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater (with Fu Manchu)

September 24 – La Vista, NE – The Astro (with Fu Manchu)

September 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe (with Fu Manchu)

September 28 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center (with Black Stone Cherry)

September 29 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live (with Black Stone Cherry)

October 1 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom (with Black Stone Cherry)

October 2 – Kansas City, MO – The Uptown Theater(with Black Stone Cherry)

October 4 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center (with Black Stone Cherry)

October 5 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum(with Black Stone Cherry)

October 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern (with Black Stone Cherry)

October 9 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre (with Black Stone Cherry)

October 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl (with Black Stone Cherry)

October 12 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Photo courtesy of Clutch’s official Facebook page

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.