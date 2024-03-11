311 Announce Summer 2024 Tour With AWOLNATION & Neon Trees: Dates, Tickets, & More

It’s a fine day for fans of the alt-rock reggae band 311! The band will embark on a summer 2024 tour with supporting acts AWOLNATION and Neon Trees. The tour will span the US and Canada through the months of July and August.
Videos by American Songwriter
The Unity Tour will kick off on July 20 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena. The tour will come to an end on August 31 in Redmond, Washington at Marymoor Park. Neon Trees will open for the band on every date, and AWOLNATION will support the tour on all dates except for August 22.
If you want to score tickets to the 311 Summer 2024 Tour, you have a few options at hand. Ticketmaster/Live Nation appears to be the main ticketing platform for the tour, and a presale event will kick off on March 13. Use the code “KEY” to enter.
General on-sale will start on March 15 on both Ticketmaster and Stubhub. We recommend checking out Stubhub to see what’s available. Not only can you get lucky and find tickets that are lower in price than face value, but your purchase will also be protected by Stubhub’s FanProtect Program.
Don’t wait around to get your tickets, because the 311 Summer 2024 Tour will sell out quickly. Get your tickets today!
311 Summer 2024 Tour Dates
July 20 – Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena
July 21 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
July 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 24 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights
July 26 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium
July 27 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
July 28 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
July 31 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort
August 3 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 4 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 6 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
August 7 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
August 9 – Outer Banks, NC – Roanoke Island Festival Park
August 10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
August 11 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 13 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery
August 14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
August 15 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Amphitheater
August 17 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
August 18 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center
August 20 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
August 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
August 22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre (Without AWOLNATION)
August 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
August 25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
August 27 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre
August 29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 30 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield
August 31 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park
Photo by Brian Bowen
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.