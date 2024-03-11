311 Announce Summer 2024 Tour With AWOLNATION & Neon Trees: Dates, Tickets, & More

It’s a fine day for fans of the alt-rock reggae band 311! The band will embark on a summer 2024 tour with supporting acts AWOLNATION and Neon Trees. The tour will span the US and Canada through the months of July and August.

The Unity Tour will kick off on July 20 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena. The tour will come to an end on August 31 in Redmond, Washington at Marymoor Park. Neon Trees will open for the band on every date, and AWOLNATION will support the tour on all dates except for August 22.

If you want to score tickets to the 311 Summer 2024 Tour, you have a few options at hand. Ticketmaster/Live Nation appears to be the main ticketing platform for the tour, and a presale event will kick off on March 13. Use the code “KEY” to enter.

General on-sale will start on March 15 on both Ticketmaster and Stubhub. We recommend checking out Stubhub to see what’s available. Not only can you get lucky and find tickets that are lower in price than face value, but your purchase will also be protected by Stubhub’s FanProtect Program.

Don’t wait around to get your tickets, because the 311 Summer 2024 Tour will sell out quickly. Get your tickets today!

July 20 – Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

July 21 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

July 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 24 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 26 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium

July 27 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 28 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

July 31 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort

August 3 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 4 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 6 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

August 7 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

August 9 – Outer Banks, NC – Roanoke Island Festival Park

August 10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

August 11 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 13 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

August 14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

August 15 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Amphitheater

August 17 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

August 18 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center

August 20 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

August 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

August 22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre (Without AWOLNATION)

August 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

August 25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

August 27 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre

August 29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 30 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

August 31 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

