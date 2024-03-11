311 Announce Summer 2024 Tour With AWOLNATION & Neon Trees: Dates, Tickets, & More

It’s a fine day for fans of the alt-rock reggae band 311! The band will embark on a summer 2024 tour with supporting acts AWOLNATION and Neon Trees. The tour will span the US and Canada through the months of July and August.

The Unity Tour will kick off on July 20 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena. The tour will come to an end on August 31 in Redmond, Washington at Marymoor Park. Neon Trees will open for the band on every date, and AWOLNATION will support the tour on all dates except for August 22.

If you want to score tickets to the 311 Summer 2024 Tour, you have a few options at hand. Ticketmaster/Live Nation appears to be the main ticketing platform for the tour, and a presale event will kick off on March 13. Use the code “KEY” to enter.

General on-sale will start on March 15 on both Ticketmaster and Stubhub. We recommend checking out Stubhub to see what’s available. Not only can you get lucky and find tickets that are lower in price than face value, but your purchase will also be protected by Stubhub’s FanProtect Program.

Don’t wait around to get your tickets, because the 311 Summer 2024 Tour will sell out quickly. Get your tickets today!

311 Summer 2024 Tour Dates

July 20 – Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena 

July 21 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed 

July 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park 

July 24 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights 

July 26 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium 

July 27 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre 

July 28 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion 

July 31 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort 

August 3 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater 

August 4 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion 

August 6 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion 

August 7 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion 

August 9 – Outer Banks, NC – Roanoke Island Festival Park 

August 10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater 

August 11 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre 

August 13 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery 

August 14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy 

August 15 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Amphitheater 

August 17 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre 

August 18 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center 

August 20 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall 

August 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park 

August 22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre (Without AWOLNATION)

August 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre 

August 25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre 

August 27 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre 

August 29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater 

August 30 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield 

August 31 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park 

