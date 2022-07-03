‘Stranger Things’ Drops the Remainder of Phenomenally Curated Soundtrack

The fourth and latest season of Stranger Things is making more than waves—it’s garnering critical and commercial acclaim for both its cinematography and soundtracking.

On May 27, the TV series dropped the first 16 songs that scored most of the episodes. The Stranger Things soundtrack is delightfully nostalgic, chock-full of ’80s hit songs. The opener, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey set the stage on an electrifying tone, and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” saw a massive resurgence in streams after its Stranger Things debut.

Now, the show has released the remaining six songs to round out the soundtrack. These latest additions include “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor and “Master of Puppets” by Metallica.

We know what we’re listening to this summer.

Check out the full Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 below.

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4:

1. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) – Journey with Steve Perry

2. California Dreamin’ – The Beach Boys

3. Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

4. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) – Kate Bush

5. You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive

6. Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette

7. Play With Me – Extreme

8. Detroit Rock City (Single Version) – KISS

9. I Was A Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

10. Pass The Dutchie – Musical Youth

11. Wipe Out – The Surfaris

12. Object Of My Desire (Single Version) – Starpoint

13. Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix) – Falco

14. Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson

15. Tarzan Boy – Baltimora

16. Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

17. Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo (Single Version) – Rick Derringer

18. Fire and Rain – James Taylor

19. Spellbound – Siouxsie And The Banshees

20. Master of Puppets – Metallica

21. When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die (featuring Mimi Goese) – Moby

22. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Steve Perry & Bryce Miller Extended Remix) – Journey with Steve Perry