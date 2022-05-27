‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Soundtrack Brings Wall to Wall ‘80s Hits

In addition to dropping the latest season of Stranger Things on Netflix today (May 27), the creatives behind the show have shared their latest nostalgia-filled soundtrack, chock full of ’80s hits.

Showrunners, the Duffer Brothers, announced the fourth season of their hit series back in February. Due to the “unprecedented” length of the latest chapter, the episodes will be released in two parts – Volume One premiered Friday (May 27) with the second part following on July 1.

Like the past three seasons, fans can expect a daunting supernatural foe, a host of ’80s references, and a new superbly retro soundtrack.

Artists featured on the newest soundtrack include Extreme, Kate Bush, Talking Heads, Dead or Alive, Musical Youth, KISS, Starpoint, and more ’80s mainstays. The opening number on the soundtrack, Journey’s “Separate Ways,” was featured in the trailer for the fourth season—mirroring the Hawkins gang’s divide following last season’s cliffhanger ending.

The soundtrack was conceptualized by the Duffer Brothers and Nora Felder —the latter has served as the music supervisor since the show’s inception. The show has received widespread critical acclaim including a Grammy nomination for Music Supervision. Find the full tracklist for Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 below.

The latest season picks up six months following last season’s “Battle of Starcourt” which decimated the Indiana town. Struggling with the aftermath, the group is separated for the first time while navigating the complexities of high school. With newfound insecurities and no hand to hold, a new supernatural threat emerges, presenting a mystery that might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down. Stream volume one of season 4 on Netflix now.

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 Tracklist

1. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) – Journey

2. California Dreamin’ – The Beach Boys

3. Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

4. Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush

5. You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive

6. Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette

7. Play With Me – Extreme

8. Detroit Rock City – KISS

9. I Was A Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

10. Pass The Dutchie – Musical Youth

11. Wipeout – The Surfaris

12. Object Of My Desire – Starpoint

13. Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix) – Falco

14. Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson

15. Tarzan Boy – Baltimora

16. Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

Stranger Things Season 4 (Netflix)