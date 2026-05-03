Barry Manilow Postpones Concerts Amid Cancer Battle

Barry Manilow fans will have to wait a little longer to see him on stage. The music icon recently announced that he’s postponing his Las Vegas residency dates in May amid his lung cancer battle.

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“Good news! I went to the doctor yesterday and he said I’m making great progress and look great!” Manilow wrote on X. “All the training and exercising I’ve put in is paying off.”

Despite that, Manilow noted that his doctor advised him that he’s “not quite ready for Vegas.”

“This means I won’t be able to return for our May shows at Westgate Las Vegas,” Manilow wrote. “But the good news is he said I will be ready for my June arena shows in the UK. It’s going to be great to see you all in the UK.”

Following his stint in the U.K., Manilow will make his way to Sin City, where he has concerts scheduled in every month from July to December.

“Westgate Las Vegas is my home away from home…and I’ll see you all in July,” he wrote. “In the meantime…come to the UK! We’ll be there in June and hope you will be too! See you then.”

Barry Manilow’s Cancer Battle

Manilow first revealed his lung cancer diagnosis in December 2025. In an interview with People three months later, the 82-year-old singer got candid about his stage 1 cancer battle.

“You just don’t even think about [how fragile life is]. And suddenly, you have lung cancer,” he said. “But I’m still here. I’m not all here; there’s part of me that isn’t here—they took out a part of me, and now I’ve got to figure out, ‘What do I do?’”

Following his diagnosis, Manilow underwent a successful lobectomy, after which he spent seven days in the ICU. Now, Manilow has officially been declared cancer-free. The whole experience, however, made the singer “take stock of my life,” he said.

“This made me stop and think about: Have I done what I wanted to do, and have I made people happy? Have I been a good friend? All of those cornball things that I’ve read for all of my life, I started to think about that, too. It really did stop me in my tracks,” he said. “And the answers are yes. And as a matter of fact, there are more yeses than I ever thought.”

And he’s not done yet. In addition to his tour, Manilow is gearing up for release his 33rd studio album, What a Time, on June 5.

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images