Sturgill Simpson Announces New Stage Name, Album, and Tour for Full Rebrand

Country star Sturgill Simpson has said in the past that he only intends to release five albums under his real name. It looks like he’s sticking to that! Simpson has just announced his upcoming project Passage Du Desir under his new stage name, Johnny Blue Skies. The album will span eight tracks and is set to be released on July 12 through his label, High Top Mountain Records.

Along with the new name and album announcement, Simpson will also be touring this year. He’s set to trek across the US and hit a couple of dates in Canada in 2024. The Why Not? Tour will feature his band, composed of Laur Joamets, Robbie Crowell, Miles Miller, and Kevin Black. No additional supporting acts have been announced.

The first stop on the Sturgill Simpson 2024 Tour will kick off on August 11 in San Francisco, California at Outside Lands. The final date of the tour will be on November 23 in Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

If you want to get in on the presale events for the tour, they’re set to go live on Wednesday, June 12 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster. An artist presale, Spotify presale, and more will be available.

General on-sale is set to start on Friday, June 14. Stubhub is our top spot to find tickets if the presale events sell out your chosen tour date before general on-sale begins. Stubhub usually has at least some stock of tickets, even for sold-out shows. It’s worth taking a look!

Get your tickets fast! They aren’t going to last.

August 11 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

September 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

September 15 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

September 17 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

September 19 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 20 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre†

September 22 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 24 – Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

September 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Roy Wilkins Auditorium

September 27 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

September 28 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

October 1 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

October 2 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

October 4 – Brandon, MS – The Brandon Amphitheater

October 6 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion

October 9 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

October 13 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 15 – St. Louis, MO – Fabulous Fox Theatre

October 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

October 19 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

October 21 – Ashville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

October 22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

October 24 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

October 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

November 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

November 15 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

November 18 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

November 20 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

November 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

November 23 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

