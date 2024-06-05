GRAMMY Winner Says Being an ‘American Idol’ Judge Is an “Ultimate Bucket List Dream,” Has Luke Bryan’s Backing

Meghan Trainor recently got a taste of both American Idol and The Voice, and the “All About That Bass” singer seems to prefer the former. Much of season 22’s discourse centered around Katy Perry, who departed the show after seven seasons as a judge. There has been no official word yet on who will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for season 23. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating—or Trainor from campaigning.

Meghan Trainor Calls Judging ‘Idol’ “Her Bucket List Dream”

Both Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest have expressed their support for Trainor joining the Idol judging panel. The “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” singer reaffirmed her interest during a recent appearance with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, on Entertainment Tonight’s “Spilling the E-Tea” segment.

“There’s nothing I want more in life than to be a judge on American Idol,” declared the 30-year-old pop star. “That is my ultimate bucket list dream come true. Please, please consider me on your show… I’m ready. All right, yeah, I would love to.”

It isn’t the first time Trainor has made a passionate pitch to join Idol. She promised to “give my whole heart and soul” during last month’s interview with Access Hollywood.

Clearly, the enthusiasm is there. Additionally, Trainor certainly has the industry knowledge necessary for Idol. The Nantucket, Massachusetts native independently released three albums between the ages of 15 and 17. Ten years ago, she broke into the mainstream with “All About That Bass.” Now 30 and a seasoned veteran, Trainor has 15 million album sales, a GRAMMY Award, and three Top 10 singles under her belt.

‘American Idol’ Judges Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest Sing Trainor’s Praises

Bryan backed Trainor as a potential Perry replacement when speaking with Entertainment Tonight in April. “I think Meghan’s always been real fun,” he said, noting he’s got Trainor and 10 other names he’d like to join the panel. “You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She’s] real witty, so certainly.”

Seacrest added, “She was very good (as a mentor on season 22). Meghan is a super talent too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and she’s spontaneous.”

Whether Trainor has room for Idol in her schedule is another story, however. The mom of two is set to drop her sixth studio album, Timeless, this Friday (June 7.) Additionally, she will support the album with a tour, which kicks off in fall 2024.

The Buzz Surrounding Katy Perry’s Replacement

American Idol producers have remained tight-lipped on Katy Perry’s replacement since the “Roar” singer announced her departure in February. The online community has stayed busy filling in the gaps by themselves. Some are convinced former judge Jennifer Lopez is planning a return after canceling her “This Is Me… Live” summer tour.

Perry herself has personally vouched for season 22 guest mentor Jelly Roll, whose enthusiasm rivals Trainor’s.

