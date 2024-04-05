Sturgill Simpson’s Mysterious Website Update Has Fans in a Frenzy

Sturgill Simpson recently updated his website with a mysterious message and password protection, and fans are left speculating if he’s releasing new music soon. The website homepage features the message “Coming Soon!” with a password field. So far, fans have no idea what this means.

Videos by American Songwriter

Could this mean more music from Simpson in the near future? Could he be surpassing his five-album project and stepping into new territory? Previously in 2017, Simpson announced that he would only be putting out five solo albums.

“My entire ‘country music career’ is a character based performance art piece in the form of five sequential concept albums all following the traditional Christian narrative of the journey of the human soul,” he wrote on social media at the time. By then, he had already released three albums. The next ones were Sound & Fury from 2019, and in 2021 he released The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, bringing his tally up to five (not counting Cuttin’ Grass volumes 1 and 2).

[RELATED: Best Way to Make It In Nashville? Don’t Go, Says Sturgill Simpson]

What is Sturgill Simpson Planning?

Speaking with Rolling Stone in August 2021, Simpson confirmed the theories about his project. “This is the last Sturgill record,” he said at the time. “I always said there would be five, and I wondered if I’d go back on that. But it really has cemented every step of the way how much I don’t want to carry all that weight.”

Now, it seems that there’s something brewing for Simpson. Is he breaking with his five-album promise and releasing something new? Or is this not related to his solo work at all? There are many possibilities, and fans are speculating wildly on social media. According to someone on Reddit, “The admin of the Sturgill fan page on Facebook said something will be dropping on the site at midnight.”

There’s no news as to what is dropping at midnight, but fans will be lined up outside the metaphorical block to find out. Fans should keep an eye out tonight to see what Sturgill Simpson is planning.

UPDATE: Fans, good news came early. Looking at Simpson’s website now shows a new cover for Metamodern Sounds in Country Music. There is a release date of May 10, and the album can now be preordered. It looks like Simpson is celebrating 10 years of that album with a rerelease.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images