Sturgill Simpson Surprises Nashville Honky Tonk with Impromptu Performance

A few lucky patrons at Nashville honky tonk Robert’s Western World were treated to a surprise performance from Sturgill Simpson. The acclaimed singer/songwriter surprised onlookers Thursday night (August 31) by taking the stage during a set from local country artist Timbo.

In a video captured by fellow Nashville-based artist Boo Ray, Simpson can be seen performing “Long White Line,” a cut from his breakthrough 2014 album, Metamodern Sounds in Country Music.

Simpson’s unexpected appearance on Nashville’s bustling Lower Broadway is one of the celebrated artist’s few public outings in recent years. He’s kept a relatively low profile since the release of his captivating 2021 concept album, The Ballad of Dood and Juanita.

The 45-year-old Kentucky native has taken an extended break from touring over the past two years. In September 2021, he canceled all scheduled tour dates after suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage. The health scare forced Simpson to put an understandably long pause on performing live, but he hasn’t stepped away from music entirely.

In April, Simpson took on the moniker of Johnny Blue Skies for “Use Me (Brutal Hearts),” a dance-pop track from DJ and producer Diplo featuring additional vocals from actress-turned-singer Dove Cameron.

Last month, Simpson also appeared on the HBO television series The Righteous Gemstones. During the acclaimed dark comedy’s third season, he played a military member named Marshall, performing a gritty cover of Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers Band’s 1979 single “All the Gold In California.”

During a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, Simpson revealed that The Ballad of Dood and Juanita is the last entry of a five-album “arc” he envisioned. He added that his most recent full-length is “the last Sturgill record” he plans to release.

It’s unclear if he’ll kick off a new project or launch a completely different creative pursuit. No matter what Simpson has up his sleeve, fans can agree that it’s a relief to see him thriving on stage again, even if it’s just for a one-off gig with friends.

