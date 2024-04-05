Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time Stadium Tour: Setlist Info

Country star Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time Stadium Tour launched yesterday night in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Lucas Oil Stadium. There are quite a few more tour dates planned, and many fans are wondering what they can expect from the Morgan Wallen’s setlist.

Luckily, it looks like Wallen is going to perform his best songs on the tour, if the rest of the dates are anything like last night’s concert.

Keep in mind that there is always a chance that Wallen will mix things up for different tour dates, so the following setlist may not be precise for every stop on the One Night At A Time Tour.

He will also be touring with various artists on different dates, so that could also affect the setlist for a particular concert. Regardless, these are going to be killer shows!

What’s On Morgan Wallen’s Setlist?

Wallen’s current tour is a continuation of his tour from 2023, just bigger. The country singer/songwriter packed 22 tracks into his performance in Indianapolis:

“Ain’t That Some”

“I Wrote The Book”

“One Thing At A Time”

“Everything I Love”

“You Proof”

“’98 Braves”

“7 Summers”

“Sunrise”

“Cowgirls”

“Cover Me Up” – Jason Isbell cover

“Thought You Should Know”

“I Deserve A Drink”

“Sand In My Boots”

“Up Down”

“Still Goin Down”

“Chasin’ You”

“Man Made A Bar”

“Heartless”

“Wasted On You”

“This Bar”

“More Than My Hometown”

“Whiskey Glasses”

“Cover Me Up” is a Jason Isbell cover. “I Deserve A Drink” was performed with Bailey Zimmerman.

For the encore, Wallen whipped out two huge hits from his career: “Last Night” and “Thinkin’ Bout Me”. The concert also closed with a rendition of “The Way I Talk”, Wallen’s debut song from 2017.

We can’t wait to see what else Wallen will do on this tour!

Photo by Jason Davis

