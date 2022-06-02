Styx, REO Speedwagon Kick-Off Live and UnZoomed 2022 Tour with Loverboy

Styx and REO Speedwagon have kicked off their Live and UnZoomed summer tour, which will run through mid-September 2022 along with special guests Loverboy.

The Live and Unzoomed tour kicked off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on May 31 at the Van Andel Arena and will include a performance at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, concluding on Sept. 18 in Bangor, Maine.

It’s been four years since Styx and REO Speedwagon partnered for a co-headlining tour, something the two bands have been doing since 2000. “It’s just a winning combination,” said REO singer Kevin Cronin in a recent interview. Both bands, which share Illinois roots, first decided to start touring together after they both performed at a charity show.

“Not only had we never toured together, we’d never done a show together, and we (REO) have played with everybody,” said Cronin. “We booked a show in Duluth (MN) back in 2000, and it was just a powerhouse concert. The crowd went nuts and we all were like, ‘This is frickin’ great.’”

Cronin added, “We are not phoning it in. We’re not resting on our laurels. We’re always trying to get better. We’re always upping our game musically, production-wise. It’s great to have those guys, ‘cause we kind of motivate one another. We love those guys. They’re an amazing group. So, it’s a friendly competition. We kind of bring out the best in one another.”

REO Speedwagon (Photo: Randee St. Nicholas)

For REO Speedwagon, 2022 marks the 50th anniversary since Cronin joined the band, replacing original singer Terry Luttrel, and making his debut on the band’s second album R.E.O./T.W.O. Along with co-founder and keyboardist Neal Doughty and longtime bassist Bruce Hall, Cronin is one of the longest-running members of the band.

In 2022, Styx is also celebrating its 50th anniversary since the band signed their first recording contract with Wooden Nickel Records on Sept. 22, 1972, and released their self-titled debut. To date, the band has released 17 albums, including their most recent Crash of the Crown in 2021.

“I can’t think of a better way of touring the U.S.A. … than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage,” said Styx singer Tommy Shaw in a statement. “What a great night of music this will be.”

‘Live and UnZoomed’ Tour Dates:

5/31 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

6/1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/3 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp.

6/4 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amp.

6/7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amp.

6/8 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat. 6/11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre

6/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

6/17 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/18 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp.

6/19 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/8 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

7/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

7/12 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

7/13 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp.

7/15 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/16 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

7/19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amp.

7/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

7/22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amp.

7/23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

7/24 – Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amp.

8/6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

8/8 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

8/10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

8/12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/13 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

8/16 – Toronto, ONT. – Budweiser Stage

8/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/20 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/3 – Duluth, MN – Amsoil Arena

9/4 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

9/6 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

9/9 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amp

9/10 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake

9/13 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

9/14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours

9/16 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amp

9/17 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

9/18 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Main Photo of Styx: Jason Powell