Styx And Foreigner Announce Renegades & Jukebox Heroes Tour With John Waite

Legends of rock Styx and Foreigner are set to join forces again for their upcoming Renegades & Jukebox Heroes Tour. They’re bringing special guest John Waite with them as well, setting up concerts with an absurd level of talent from top to bottom.

It’s been 10 years since Styx and Foreigner toured together for their Soundtrack of Summer run of dates and tickets are going fast for round two. They’ll be starting their tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena in June before finishing their run of shows in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in August.

General tickets for various cities will go on sale starting Friday, December 8th at 10 a.m. local time. Once they go on sale, tickets will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Styx and Foreigner will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, December 5th at 10 a.m. local time through their respective websites StyxWorld.com and ForeignerOnline.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the U.S. Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour dates. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, December 4 at 10am local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment.

We’re happy Styx and Foreigner decided to go on another tour and even happier they’re bringing John Waite along with them. They may not decide to go on another, so if you’re a fan of two of the greatest rock bands in history, we suggest getting your tickets now.

When tickets officially go on sale December 8th at 10 a.m. local time, you can find them directly through StubHub. Act fast, these tickets are sure to sell out like they did last time these two titans toured together!

06/11 – Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

06/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

06/14 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada Budweiser Stage

06/15 – Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/18 – Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

06/19 – Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

06/21 – Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

06/22 – Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/25 – Denver, CO Ball Arena

06/26 – West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

06/28 – Anaheim, CA Honda Center

06/29 – Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

06/30 – Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

07/12 – Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

07/13 – Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

07/15 – Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

07/17 – Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/19 – West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/20 – Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/23 – Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/24 – Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

07/26 – Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

07/28 – Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/31 – Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/02 – Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

08/03 – Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

08/04 – Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

08/16 – Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

08/17 – Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

08/20 – Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB

08/21 – Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/23 – Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

08/24 – Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/26 – Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

08/28 – Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

