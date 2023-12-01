Styx And Foreigner Announce Renegades & Jukebox Heroes Tour With John Waite

Legends of rock Styx and Foreigner are set to join forces again for their upcoming Renegades & Jukebox Heroes Tour. They’re bringing special guest John Waite with them as well, setting up concerts with an absurd level of talent from top to bottom.
It’s been 10 years since Styx and Foreigner toured together for their Soundtrack of Summer run of dates and tickets are going fast for round two. They’ll be starting their tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena in June before finishing their run of shows in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in August.
General tickets for various cities will go on sale starting Friday, December 8th at 10 a.m. local time. Once they go on sale, tickets will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Styx and Foreigner will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, December 5th at 10 a.m. local time through their respective websites StyxWorld.com and ForeignerOnline.com.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the U.S. Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour dates. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, December 4 at 10am local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment.
We’re happy Styx and Foreigner decided to go on another tour and even happier they’re bringing John Waite along with them. They may not decide to go on another, so if you’re a fan of two of the greatest rock bands in history, we suggest getting your tickets now.
When tickets officially go on sale December 8th at 10 a.m. local time, you can find them directly through StubHub. Act fast, these tickets are sure to sell out like they did last time these two titans toured together!
Styx and Foreigner “Renegades & Jukebox Heroes” with John Waite Tour Dates:
06/11 – Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
06/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
06/14 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada Budweiser Stage
06/15 – Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/18 – Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
06/19 – Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
06/21 – Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
06/22 – Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/25 – Denver, CO Ball Arena
06/26 – West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
06/28 – Anaheim, CA Honda Center
06/29 – Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord
06/30 – Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
07/12 – Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
07/13 – Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
07/15 – Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
07/17 – Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/19 – West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/20 – Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/23 – Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/24 – Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
07/26 – Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
07/28 – Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
07/31 – Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/02 – Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
08/03 – Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater
08/04 – Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
08/16 – Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
08/17 – Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater
08/20 – Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB
08/21 – Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/23 – Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
08/24 – Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/26 – Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
08/28 – Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
