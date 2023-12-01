Styx And Foreigner Announce Renegades & Jukebox Heroes Tour With John Waite

Legends of rock Styx and Foreigner are set to join forces again for their upcoming Renegades & Jukebox Heroes Tour. They’re bringing special guest John Waite with them as well, setting up concerts with an absurd level of talent from top to bottom. 

It’s been 10 years since Styx and Foreigner toured together for their Soundtrack of Summer run of dates and tickets are going fast for round two. They’ll be starting their tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena in June before finishing their run of shows in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in August. 

General tickets for various cities will go on sale starting Friday, December 8th at 10 a.m. local time. Once they go on sale, tickets will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Styx and Foreigner will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, December 5th at 10 a.m. local time through their respective websites StyxWorld.com and ForeignerOnline.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the U.S. Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour dates. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, December 4 at 10am local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment.

We’re happy Styx and Foreigner decided to go on another tour and even happier they’re bringing John Waite along with them. They may not decide to go on another, so if you’re a fan of two of the greatest rock bands in history, we suggest getting your tickets now.

When tickets officially go on sale December 8th at 10 a.m. local time, you can find them directly through StubHub. Act fast, these tickets are sure to sell out like they did last time these two titans toured together! 

BUY TICKETS

Styx and Foreigner “Renegades & Jukebox Heroes” with John Waite Tour Dates:  

06/11 – Grand Rapids, MI  Van Andel Arena                         

06/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center               

06/14 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada  Budweiser Stage                         

06/15 – Clarkston, MI  Pine Knob Music Theatre            

06/18 – Maryland Heights, MO  Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL 

06/19 – Rogers, AR  Walmart AMP                              

06/21 – Dallas, TX                 Dos Equis Pavilion                      

06/22 – Woodlands, TX            The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 

06/25 – Denver, CO                   Ball Arena                                   

06/26 – West Valley City, UT       USANA Amphitheatre                 

06/28 – Anaheim, CA              Honda Center                             

06/29 – Concord, CA              Toyota Pavilion at Concord        

06/30 – Bend, OR                  Hayden Homes Amphitheater    

07/12 – Nashville, TN             Ascend Amphitheater                 

07/13 – Charlotte, NC             PNC Music Pavilion                    

07/15 – Charleston, SC          Credit One Stadium                   

07/17 – Alpharetta, GA           Ameris Bank Amphitheatre   

07/19 – West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre  

07/20 – Tampa, FL                 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/23 – Holmdel, NJ               PNC Bank Arts Center    

07/24 – Bristow, VA                 Jiffy Lube Live  

07/26 – Noblesville, IN            Ruoff Music Center   

07/28 – Camden, NJ               Freedom Mortgage Pavilion   

07/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/31 – Burgettstown, PA      The Pavilion at Star Lake   

08/02 – Mansfield, MA            Xfinity Center  

08/03 – Bangor, ME               Maine Savings Amphitheater      

08/04 – Gilford, NH                BankNH Pavilion                         

08/16 – Orange Beach, AL     The Wharf Amphitheater             

08/17 – Huntsville, AL             Orion Amphitheater                     

08/20 – Virginia Beach, VA     Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB 

08/21 – Raleigh, NC               Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek 

08/23 – Cincinnati, OH           Riverbend Music Center                   

08/24 – Tinley Park, IL           Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre             

08/26 – Omaha, NE                CHI Health Center Omaha                

08/28 – Sioux Falls, SD          Denny Sanford PREMIER Center     

Krishta Abruzzini / Courtesy of Vanessa Menkes Communications

