Styx and Foreigner Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour 2024: See Dates, How to Get Tickets, and More

Styx and Foreigner haven’t toured together in nearly a decade, and it looks like the two iconic rock bands have decided to change that in the wake of Foreigner’s Farewell Tour. Both bands have announced that they will be getting back together in Summer 2024 for their co-headlining Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour. The only supporting act will include John Waite of “Missing You” fame, and the tour will span the United States and Canada.

This legendary send-off tour will start on June 11 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Pending any additional or final dates that could be added, the tour will come to an end on August 28 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Both bands have been ecstatic about the upcoming co-headlining tour. Styx guitarist James “JY” Young noted in a press release, “We’re very excited to be sharing the concert stage with Foreigner and John Waite in the summer of 2024. We have previously toured with Foreigner and the result was both bands kicked ass and had a great time doing it.”

Similarly, lead guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner said, “As we continue on with our farewell tour, I have been very moved by the support and reaction of all of our fans. To perform these next shows with our friends Styx and John Waite makes it even better.”

Fans can get tickets to the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour from a few different places. We recommend Stubhub first, as all ticket sales from the platform are guaranteed and protected by the FanProtect Program. Tickets are also available via Styx and Foreigner’s websites.

Foreigner and Styx are without a doubt two titans of classic rock. The highly anticipated return to the touring circuit with the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour in 2024 marks a momentous occasion as it has been over a decade since these legendary bands last toured together.

Foreigner, known for their string of hit songs like “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Juke Box Hero,” has etched a permanent place in rock history with their catchy melodies and powerful anthems. Similarly, Styx, with their blend of hard-rock guitar, strong ballads, and elements of theater, best known for classics such as “Come Sail Away” and “Mr. Roboto,” has captivated audiences for decades.

The 2024 tour is set to be a celebration of their enduring legacies, promising to bring their iconic sounds to a new generation of fans while rekindling the nostalgia of those who grew up with their music​​​​​​.

Tickets for this co-headling tour are already selling out fast for a number of venues, so don’t wait around to get your seats to see Styx and Foreigner together for one last time!

Styx and Foreigner Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the Styx and Foreigner 2024 tour go on sale?

Presale events ended on December 5 and general ticket sales went live on December 8. Tickets are still available for all stops on the tour as of today.

How much do Styx and Foreigner 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

The price of your tickets will change based on when and where you buy them. The bulk of the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour tickets appear to be priced between $40 to $160. However, this range is subject to change.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Merchandise for the tour will be available online and at select venues along the tour, though specific locations have not been announced.

Tuesday, 6/11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Wednesday, 6/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Friday, 6/14 – Toronto, ONT – Budweiser Stage

Saturday, 6/15 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tuesday, 6/18 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wednesday, 6/19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Friday, 6/21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Saturday, 6/22 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Styx

Tuesday, 6/25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wednesday, 6/26 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Friday, 6/28 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Saturday, 6/29 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sunday, 6/30 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Friday, 7/12 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Saturday, 7/13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Monday, 7/15 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Wednesday, 7/17 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Friday, 7/19 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Saturday, 7/20 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Styx

Tuesday, 7/23 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, 7/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Friday, 7/26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sunday, 7/28 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tuesday, 7/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wednesday, 7/31 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Friday, 8/2 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Saturday, 8/3 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sunday, 8/4 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Friday, 8/16 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Saturday, 8/17 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Tuesday, 8/20 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wednesday, 8/21 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Friday, 8/23 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, 8/24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Monday, 8/26 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Wednesday, 8/28 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

