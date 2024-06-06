Sublime Makes a Surging Chart Comeback With Some Help From Late Frontman Bradley Nowell and His Son Jakob

Nearly three decades after Bradley Nowell died, the late Sublime singer’s voice remains synonymous with carefree summer days and ocean breezes. The Long Beach, California trio ruled the ’90s airwaves with hits like “What I Got” and “Caress Me Down.” Sadly, Sublime did not find commercial success until their self-titled third album, released two months after Nowell’s death from a heroin overdose in May 1996. At that point, the surviving members had no interest in performing without their frontman. Fortunately, they didn’t have to on their latest song, “Feel Like That.” The song, which features vocals from both Nowell and his son Jakob, has made its way onto the charts.

Sublime Is Back on the Charts

On the heels of a buzzy Coachella appearance featuring Jakob Nowell, Sublime released their first original song in 28 years with reggae outfit Stick Figure. “Feel Like That” sprang from an outtake recorded during the 1996 sessions for the band’s self-titled album at Willie Nelson’s Pedernales Studio in Austin, Texas. And now, the track has landed the ska-punk legends back on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart for the first time since 1998. “Feel Like This” debuted at No. 35.

According to Billboard, the band’s incarnation with Nowell last charted in 1997 with “Doin’ Time.” However, it made four appearances in the 2010s as Sublime With Rome.

Jakob Nowell lost his dad before even reaching his first birthday. “Feel Like That” provided an opportunity for both father and son to sing alongside one another. Jakob and Stick Figure frontman Scott Woodruff both sing on the track, while Bradley contributes a freestyle.

Honoring the Past While Ushering in a New Era

In 2009, Sublime brought guitarist (and diehard fan) Rome Ramirez aboard and began touring as Sublime with Rome. Ramirez, 35, announced in December 2023 he would exit the band at the end of 2024. Three months later, Sublime with Rome revealed it was officially disbanding. Bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gough will revive the band under its original moniker—this time with Jakob Nowell at the helm.

In a May 2023 social media post, Sublime said “Feel Like That” honors the past while also marking the beginning of the band’s next chapter.

The announcement sent a wave of nostalgia sweeping across social media. “Words cannot explain how I feel right now… I was 13 last time I heard Bradley’s voice on a new track and with his son Jakob is just incredible to hear,” one emotional X/Twitter user wrote. “Sublime lives on love it!”

