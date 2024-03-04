Sublime with Rome Announce Farewell American Tour in 2024

It’s a sad day for potheads and ska-punk fans around the globe. Sublime With Rome just announced their final farewell tour in 2024. The band will be touring across the US and Canada from April to September this year before disbanding after over a decade together. The band has not announced any supporting acts.
Videos by American Songwriter
The final Sublime With Rome 2024 Tour will kick off on April 11 in Catoosa, Oklahoma at Hard Rock Live Tulsa. The tour will come to a very final end on September 14 in Kansas City, Missouri at Power & Light.
Tickets will be available for presale on March 6 at 10:00 am EST via Ticketmaster. There will be both an artist presale and a Ticketmaster/Live Nation presale event. General on-sale starts on March 8 at 10:00 am EST.
If you miss out on the presale, you can always pop over to Stubhub to see what’s available. Stubhub is a great resource for finding tickets, especially after presales have ended or tour dates have sold out.
Sublime With Rome started as a collaboration between Sublime’s Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh and guitarist Rome Ramirez. While Sublime With Rome may be ending, Sublime will still perform at music festivals throughout 2024.
This is the last time you’ll be able to see Sublime With Rome again, so get your tickets squared away before it’s too late!
Sublime With Rome 2024 Tour Dates
April 11 – Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Live Tulsa
April 12 – Gonzales, TX – Cattle Country Music Fest
April 19 – Ledyard, CT – Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino
April 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live
April 26 – Tucson, AZ – Pima County Fair
April 27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks
April 28 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up
May 10 – Maui, HI – The MayJah RayJah 2024
May 11 – Honolulu, HI – Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024
May 31 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley
June 15 – Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventures Theme Park
August 10 – Victoriaville, QC – Rock La Cauze
August 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoor
August 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fair
August 16 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor
August 17 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Indiana
August 22 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center
August 23 – Toronto, ON – Venue TBA
August 24 – New York, NY – Pier 17
August 25 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony
August 28 – Hanover, MD – The HALL – Live!
August 29 – Manteo, NC – Venue TBA
August 30 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
August 31 – Charleston, SC – Fireﬂy Distillery
September 01 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
September 05 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s
September 12 – McHenry, IL – Rise Up McHenry
September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Power & Light
Photo by Michael Loccisano
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.