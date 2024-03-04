Sublime with Rome Announce Farewell American Tour in 2024

It’s a sad day for potheads and ska-punk fans around the globe. Sublime With Rome just announced their final farewell tour in 2024. The band will be touring across the US and Canada from April to September this year before disbanding after over a decade together. The band has not announced any supporting acts.

The final Sublime With Rome 2024 Tour will kick off on April 11 in Catoosa, Oklahoma at Hard Rock Live Tulsa. The tour will come to a very final end on September 14 in Kansas City, Missouri at Power & Light.

Tickets will be available for presale on March 6 at 10:00 am EST via Ticketmaster. There will be both an artist presale and a Ticketmaster/Live Nation presale event. General on-sale starts on March 8 at 10:00 am EST.

Sublime With Rome started as a collaboration between Sublime’s Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh and guitarist Rome Ramirez. While Sublime With Rome may be ending, Sublime will still perform at music festivals throughout 2024.

This is the last time you’ll be able to see Sublime With Rome again, so get your tickets squared away before it’s too late!

April 11 – Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Live Tulsa

April 12 – Gonzales, TX – Cattle Country Music Fest

April 19 – Ledyard, CT – Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino

April 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live

April 26 – Tucson, AZ – Pima County Fair

April 27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

April 28 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

May 10 – Maui, HI – The MayJah RayJah 2024

May 11 – Honolulu, HI – Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024

May 31 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley

June 15 – Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventures Theme Park

August 10 – Victoriaville, QC – Rock La Cauze

August 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoor

August 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fair

August 16 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

August 17 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Indiana

August 22 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

August 23 – Toronto, ON – Venue TBA

August 24 – New York, NY – Pier 17

August 25 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

August 28 – Hanover, MD – The HALL – Live!

August 29 – Manteo, NC – Venue TBA

August 30 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

August 31 – Charleston, SC – Fireﬂy Distillery

September 01 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

September 05 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s

September 12 – McHenry, IL – Rise Up McHenry

September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Power & Light

