Sufjan Stevens Dedicates New Album ‘Javelin’ to Partner Evans Richardson Who Passed Away

Indie-folk artist Sufjan Stevens had a lot to share in a recent Instagram post.

Videos by American Songwriter

With his first new album in a few years Javelin out today (October 6), Stevens took to social media to share the person it’s dedicated to. In an emotional post via Instagram, Stevens revealed that Javelin is dedicated to his late partner, Evans Richardson, who sadly passed away in April. It also doubled as a coming-out statement.

In the lengthy post, Stevens began: “JAVELIN is out today. Thank you for listening. I love you.”

[RELATED: Sufjan Stevens Recovering From Medical Condition That Left Him Unable to Walk]

“This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson, who passed away in April,” Stevens wrote. “He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime — precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way.”

“I know relationships can be very difficult sometimes, but it’s always worth it to put in the hard work and care for the ones you love, especially the beautiful ones, who are few and far between,” he continued. “If you happen to find that kind of love, hold it close, hold it tight, savor it, tend to it, and give it everything you’ve got, especially in times of trouble. Be kind, be strong, be patient, be forgiving, be vigorous, be wise, and be yourself. Live every day as if it is your last, with fullness and grace, with reverence and love, with gratitude and joy. This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Just recently, Stevens also shared that he is recovering and learning to walk again after being diagnosed with the rare neurological condition Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS).

In a statement that was posted on his website on September 20, he wrote, “Last month I woke up one morning and couldn’t walk. My hands, arms, and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility.”

Javelin marks Stevens’ return to the more traditional singer/songwriter style, critics have noted, of his previous albums Illinois and Carrie & Lowell.

Photo by Dawn Miller / Courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR