Suki Waterhouse Combines Taylor Swift and Mazzy Star in Medley Performance

On paper, Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” and Taylor Swift’s “Lover” don’t seem to be two songs that pair well together. However, actress-turned-pop singer Suki Waterhouse proved they do work as a medley during her performance at Austin City Limits.

Waterhouse’s own musical style isn’t that far off from Mazzy Star’s. The cover of the 1993 hit seems a shoo-in for Waterhouse’s set. She crooned out the opening verse with ease, I want to hold the hand inside you / I want to take the breath that’s true / I look to you, and I see nothing / I look to you to see the truth.

Many artists have covered that track, but Waterhouse’s version is a welcomed addition to the pack. After finishing off the final chorus, Waterhouse transitioned over to Swift’s “Lover”. The waltzing beat from “Fade Into You” melted perfectly into the 2019 title track. Waterhouse and Swift have been friends for years.

“When we hang out, I often come away wondering how someone can be simultaneously spontaneous and free — and also preternaturally wise,” Swift recently said of the singer.

This isn’t the first time Waterhouse has performed this medley. She previously wowed audiences with it at this year’s Lollapalooza. Watch the latest edition of the performance, below.

Waterhouse released her debut album, I Can’t Let Go, last year. The 10-track record has primed her as one of the most sought-after alt-pop artists in the scene today.

Prior to starting her music career, Waterhouse was a model and an actress. She recently combined her musical talents with her acting ones in the hit series, Daisy Jones & The Six.

“It was just a big fat yes for me,” Waterhouse recently said of her involvement with the show. “It’s not very often where you get an audition and you see that one of your favorite books is being adapted into a TV show, Reese Witherspoon’s gonna produce it, you’re gonna have to go to band camp, learn your instruments, become a band, [and] travel back to the ‘70s in Los Angeles. I mean, I was a huge fan of every element of this project.”

Courtesy The Oriel Company