Sum 41 “Would Like a Goodbye” from Their Original Frontman Who Was “Never” Seen Again After 1997

Sum 41 wishes they could see their original frontman and friend again. Jon Marshall fell off the map after quitting the band in 1997. The band—who announced their final album and tour earlier this year—played their last U.K. show over the weekend at Download Festival, and the show apparently got them thinking about their former bandmate.

Deryck Whibley, longtime frontman who took over for Marshall after he quit, spoke to the Daily Star, per a report from Music News, about missing him. “[The song ‘Johnny Libertine’] is a reference to Jon. He was the most punk-rock guy I have ever known,” said Whibley.

“We were 16 when we knew him and he was in this delirium, no plan B, we destroyed everything.” Whibley laughed, then continued, “He was my best friend, then he left the group never to be seen again.”

Sum 41 and Whibley shared that they haven’t heard from Marshall since the 90s, when he quit. Since they were all friends, there is clearly some hurt there that still lingers for Whibley. He shared that they have no idea where he is or what happened to him.

“Nothing at all,” said Whibley. “I would like a ‘goodbye.'”

Sum 41 Plans Their Farewell Canadian Tour for 2025

Speaking of goodbyes, Sum 41 is saying a proper goodbye to their fans as they embark on multiple legs of their farewell tour. Recently, they were in the U.K. at the Download Festival, and will play a show in Dublin tonight, June 19. They will move on to Europe, playing Germany, France, and Spain, then hop around the Netherlands, Italy, and Portugal.

The first leg of their Canadian tour will kick off in August, before they hit the U.S., playing San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Detroit, Orlando, Houston, Phoenix, and a host of other cities. Then, in January 2025, the Canadian band will have one last homecoming when they return to the great white north.

They will begin the tour in Victoria, British Columbia, on January 10, then continue through multiple cities across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec. The tour concludes on January 30 in Toronto, Ontario.

Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio