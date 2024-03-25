Sum 41 Announces Canadian Farewell Tour in 2025

Pop-punk band Sum 41 will be kicking off their final Canadian tour next year in January. It’s a sad day for fans of the band, but it’s apt that the Canadian punk is coming home to close out the final global tour of their career. The band will also be touring the United States, Mexico, Europe, the UK, and Japan before ending The Tour Of The Setting Sum in Canada. Canadian punk bands PUP and Gob will support Sum 41 on their final tour. Sum 41 will also be releasing their final album Heaven :x: Hell on March 29, 2024.

The Sum 41 2025 Farewell Tour in Canada will start on January 10, 2025 in Victoria, British Columbia at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre. The tour will end on January 30, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

A few different artist, VIP, and Platinum presale events for this tour will kick off on Ticketmaster on March 26 at 10:00 am local. The artist presale code is “LANDMINES”.

General on-sale will start on March 28 at 10:00 am local. Viagogo is your best bet for finding great ticket prices outside of the US. Stubhub is another great resource, and you might just get lucky and find your tickets at a lower price than face value.

This is likely the very last time you’ll be able to see Sum 41 live. Get your tickets now, before it’s too late!

January 10, 2025 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre

January 11, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

January 13, 2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

January 16, 2025 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

January 17, 2025 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

January 18, 2025 – Saskatoon, SK – Sasktel Centre

January 20, 2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Place

January 23, 2025 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre

January 24, 2025 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

January 25, 2025 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

January 27, 2025 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

January 28, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

January 30, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

