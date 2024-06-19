Wynonna Judd Opens up About How She Continues To Talk to Her Late Mother Naomi Judd

During the 1980s, Naomi Judd decided to form the duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna Judd. With a love for country music in their hearts, the duo went on to captivate the genre as they received numerous awards, including several Grammys. Releasing six studio albums, the last, Love Can Build a Bridge, hit shelves back in the 1990s. But that didn’t stop the group from continuing to grow their fanbase over the years. Sadly, the day before being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022, Naomi took her life. With the years passing, Wynonna recently discussed how she continues to talk to her mother.

Videos by American Songwriter

While still grieving over the loss of her mother, Wynonna revealed how being on stage helps her get close to the star. When asked if she still speaks to Naomi, the singer told US Weekly, “I do. On stage, I look up a lot because I see angels. Now I do it with Mom. I’m like, ‘What the hell are you doing? Where are you and why are you not here? And why are we not singing together again?'”

Besides carrying her memory alongside her, Wynonna shared how her granddaughter Kaliyah also remembers Naomi. “She carries a picture of Mama around and a picture of her and her mom. I talk to her about them and say, ‘They love you very much.'”

[RELATED: 3 Pivotal Moments in Wynonna Judd’s Career]

Wynonna Judd Reveals Stong Connection With Sister

Although the death of Naomi continues to weigh heavy on Wynonna, she insisted on being “in a really good place.” “I’ve worked on forgiveness and my anger and frustration with suicide. (At a fan club party) last night, everyone had on Judds T-shirts from the ’80s and ’90s. I thought, I have a choice: I can either be better or bitter. My grief comes and goes. I see it as a gift in terms of the healing part.”

Learning to deal with the pain, Wynonna seemed to find peace and love alongside her sister, Ashley Judd. “We’re both believers so we have such a strong connection now. There’s no drama there, and if there is, it doesn’t last as long as it used to. We’re older now and we realize we have only so much time left.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)