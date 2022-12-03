Suspect Arrested for Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Murder

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of Migos rapper, Takeoff. The Houston Police Department took Patrick Xavier Clark into custody late Thursday evening (Dec. 1).

Another man, 22-year-old Cameron Joseph, was also arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon late last month. However, Joseph is not believed to have fired the weapon at the time of the Nov. 1 shooting that took the 28-year-old rapper’s life.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. An altercation reportedly broke out while he and fellow Migos rapper Quavo were playing dice and someone opened fire. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene having reportedly been shot in or around the head.

The news of the arrest was presented at a press conference on Friday (Dec. 2), where Sgt. Michael Burrow shared, “I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game. He was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed. He was an innocent bystander.” Police Chief Troy Finner reiterated the sentiment when asked if Takeoff was targeted, saying it was “definitely wrong place at the wrong time. No evidence whatsoever to say anything different.”

Watch the full press conference, below.

Mayor Sylvester Turner & Chief @TroyFinner provides an update in the fatal shooting of Kirsnick Khari Ball (Takeoff). https://t.co/0YAEbw91tR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2022

While arrests have been made, the department did not go into great detail about the investigation. Burrow explained, “The investigation is still ongoing. We still have a lot of people that we’re trying to locate and talk to.” The shooting took place after a private party, hosting around 40 people, had ended at the bowling alley.

While there were more than 30 hangers-on outside of the venue at the time of the shooting, Burrow said “literally every single one of those people left the scene without giving a statement to police.” The sergeant added that several of those individuals have since been located by the police, however, he asked that more come forward to aid in the investigation.

Burrows explained, “Essentially, we had to rely on a large volume of video surveillance evidence that came in and cell phone videos, and audio things that surfaced over time in some cases, that weren’t available immediately. We had to sift through all of that and use physical evidence and use shooting reconstruction and confirm a lot of our ballistic evidence of what weapons were involved, things of that nature.

“Through that, we were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case and that’s why he’s being charged with murder.”

Photo by Erika Goldring / Getty Images