SZA Drops Three New Tracks Which Leaves Us Hoping for a New Album

St. Louis-born singer/songwriter SZA surprise-released three new songs on Sunday (August 22), via an anonymous Soundcloud account. The account is credited only as “.” and based “nowhere.”

The artist did share a link to the tracks on her Twitter page early Sunday morning saying she is “dumping random thoughts.” The tracks titled “12 Nightbird – RB MIX 082221,” “09 I Hate You – RB MIX 082221,” and “21 Joni – RB ConA 08222”—or “Nightbird,” “I Hate You,” and “Joni”—feature SZA’s signature sharp, soulful lyrics and her evocative R&B style.

The nine-time Grammy-nominated artist also shared that her astrology reader inspired her to drop the tracks at precisely 5:01 AM PST. SZA, who released her last LP Ctrl in 2017, has recently been dropping new music like album bread crumbs. Recent singles “Good Days” and “Hit Different” are indicative of this album speculation.

It’s rumored SZA may drop a new full-length later in 2021.