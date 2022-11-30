Yeah Yeah Yeahs to Close Out ‘SNL’ Season

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs will close out the current season of Saturday Night Live with a performance by the band on December 17.

Actor Austin Butler, who recently portrayed Elvis Presley in the recent biopic Elvis, will host the show in its final week this season.

The band, which will be making its second appearance on the show, shared the news on Twitter, saying, “Yeah New York @nbcsnl”

The performance from the band will come on the heels of SZA performing on the show on December 3 (with host Keke Palmer) and Brandi Carlile taking the musical stage on December 10 (with hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short).

Earlier this year, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their latest record, Cool It Down, on September 30. The new work is the first album release for the band since Mosquito in 2013.

The band’s new record includes the lead singles, “Burning” and “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World.” Check out both of those new tracks below.

Of “Spitting,” the band’s frontwoman Karen O said, “I see the younger generations staring down this threat, and they’re standing on the edge of a precipice, confronting what’s coming with anger and defiance. It’s galvanizing, and there’s hope there.”

Earlier this year, Saturday Night Live episodes featured more big musical names, from the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar to the pop-punk star WILLOW and the bodacious lyricist Megan THEE Stallion.

After those three kicked off the year, the show took a short break and came back with musical artists Jack Harlow (for the Halloween episode), Steve Lacy (with host Amy Schumer), and Black Star (with host Dave Chappelle).

Now the season is concluding with SZA, Carlile, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs after a total of nine weeks.

Photo by Kevin Winter/FilmMagic