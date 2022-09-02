3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Babyface and Ella Mai, Nicki Nicole and Doechii and SZA

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “Keeps On Fallin’” by Babyface and Ella Mai

The new romantic song from these two R&B titans portends a new album by the legendary songwriter, Babyface. That new record, Girls Night Out, is set to drop this fall on October 21. The new single, which features the “Boo’d Up” star, is sultry and strong, and the music video is like a short film. Check it out below.

2. “Nobody Like Yo” by Nicki Nicole

The skillful and popular rapper from Argentina, Nicki Nicole, released the new track this week and it’s her first single since her breakthrough LP, Parte De Mi. The song is a mix of salsa and trap and displays Nicole’s expert sense of rhythm and phrasing. The video also showcases the vocalist’s knack for the moment as she plays a prize fighter, similar to the art of battling. Check it out here.

3. “Persuasive” by Doechii and SZA

This visually interesting music video presents a song that’s club-ready. It also comes as part of the new EP for Doechii, she, her, black bitch. And when you employ the great SZA, people pay attention. Count us amongst that group. Enjoy the R&B hit below and follow the lyrical back and forth between the two powerful vocalists.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)