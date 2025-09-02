Talking Heads Legend David Byrne Shares His Personal Wedding Soundtrack

Often considered one of the most stressful events in a person’s life, planning a wedding comes with a great deal of work. There is the guest list, the schedule, the reception menu, and the entertainment. And even with planning every detail, there is always the possibility of the unexpected. But for David Byrne, he appeared to embrace the chaos of wedding planning when he announced he was getting married to financier Mala Gaonkar. Showing just how much thought he put into the special day, the former singer of the Talking Heads revealed his playlist that will entertain guests.

When it comes to weddings, most people take the easy route and hire a DJ or band to helm the entertainment. But with Byrne spending the majority of his life in the music industry, he decided there was no better person than himself. And looking at his playlist, it consisted of a staggering 42 songs. If that wasn’t shocking, there seemed to be only a few songs that came with lyrics.

Taylor Swift: engaged



David Byrne: hold my bike pic.twitter.com/rIh1PDFFJI — bulbous salutation (@freydator13) September 1, 2025

Explaining his decision to go instrumental, Byrne shared, “I’m getting married this week and made an almost entirely instrumental playlist while our guests eat an amazing and spicy dinner. My sense is that words and lyrics can be distracting – the ear goes to them, especially if it’s a song one knows. So, I opted for buoyant instrumentals that will create a hopeful and joyous atmosphere… and that folks can also ignore at the same time.”

David Byrne Releases Wedding Soundtrack On Apple Music

For fans of Byrne who didn’t receive a wedding invitation, they can take part in the celebration as the singer released his full wedding playlist on Apple Music. Among the artists who made the cut were El Alfa, T Bone Burnett, Brian Eno, Francis Bebey, Jeff Beck, and numerous others.

Outside of his wedding, Byrne also prepared to hit the road with a new tour surrounding his upcoming solo album, Who Is The Sky? Marking his first album in nearly seven years, the singer promised, “The tour concept is unlike anything I’ve done before. We’ll keep the mobility that was a key element of the American Utopia tour and Broadway show— but instead of the chain… we will have locations. You’ll just have to come and experience what that involves.” Tickets for Byrne’s tour go on sale starting September 13th.

Between a new marriage, a fresh tour, and his first solo album in years, Byrne proved that even after decades in music, he’s still finding new ways to surprise and inspire.

(Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)