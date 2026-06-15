Jethro Tull Keyboardist Dee Palmer Dead at 88 as Ian Anderson Shares Tribute

During the ongoing legacy of Jethro Tull, the British rock band went through numerous lineup changes. But the one constant was Ian Anderson. There from its inception, Anderson got the chance to collaborate with artists like Martin Narre, Glenn Cornick, Jeffrey Hammond, and John Evan. With each artist adding their name to the rich history of Jethro Tull, Anderson recently took a moment to highlight keyboardist Dee Palmer. Once a member of the band, the musician sadly passed away at 88.

On June 13, it was reported that Palmer passed away at her home in Shropshire, which is in the West Midlands of England. Posting a picture of Palmer on the Jethro Tull Instagram, the caption highlighted her work outside of the group. “Other solo work mainly involved orchestral versions of various classic rock albums originally by such bands as Genesis, Yes, Pink Floyd and Queen as well as the Tull album A Classic Case with the London Symphony Orchestra on which some members of Tull contributed instrumental additions.”

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Ian Anderson Reveals His Favorite Memories With Dee Palmer As Tributes Pour In

While a true master of music, Anderson’s fondest memories of Palmer weren’t on the stage. “My own favourite personal memories are mostly of the pipe-smoking, deep-voiced and creative co-conspirator with whom I enjoyed many a hot curry and a good blether under billowing clouds of St Bruno flake.”

Fans also took a moment to celebrate Palmer’s life and career. “RIP Dee. Thank you for your immense contribution to Tull. It was a pleasure to meet you at your gig with Stewart a couple of years back. Such sad news.”

Another person remembered Palmer’s contributions to all of music. “So sad. Dee’s orchestral contributions to those 70s Tull albums are such a critical part of what make them so incredible. The strings on Minstrel are some of the finest moments in the entire discography. RIP queen.”

As for Anderson, he closed the Jethro Tull’s post with a simple revelation about heaven. Although the topic of heaven is highly debated, the singer concluded, “RIP Dave/Dee – no smoking in heaven apparently.”

Palmer’s passing marks a sad day for the Jethro Tull family, but thankfully, her influence on the band’s sound will continue to be heard for generations. From her orchestral arrangements to her time on stage, her legacy will forever entertain and inspire.

(Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)