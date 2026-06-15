Fans are getting an update on Bonnie Tyler’s condition. Six weeks after the singer underwent emergency surgery and was put in a medically induced coma, her team and family released a new statement on her website.

“Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal,” the statement read. “Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time.”

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Tyler had a number of shows on her calendar this summer in Europe, but none of those will go on as planned.

“We are sorry to tell everyone that we will be cancelling, or postponing until next year where possible, all of our remaining shows this summer,” the statement read. “This will affect every current show until the end of August. At present we are still hopeful that our shows in the autumn will go ahead.”

If the post-summer shows do indeed happen, the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer’s return to the stage will take place Oct. 23 in Romania.

“We apologise to all of Bonnie’s fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances,” the statement read. “We hope to see you next year instead.”

Bonnie Tyler Thanks Fans for Well Wishes

Tyler’s team and family continued the statement by thanking “everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world.”

“She is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes,” the statement concluded, “Bonnie’s family continue to ask for privacy and promise that we will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share.”

The statement marked the first update fans received in about a month. Back in May, Tyler’s team said she was “seriously ill but stable.” At the time, they also warned people against believing rumors that didn’t come from a reliable source.

“When there is any further news of Bonnie’s condition then we will issue another statement,” the statement read. “We ask that the media cease to speculate or publish wild rumors, which simply serve to upset her family, friends, and many fans, and ask again for privacy and decency at this difficult time.”

Photo by Jakubaszek/Redferns