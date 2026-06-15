Cody Johnson and Ella Langley Team Up for Duet Performance of Reba McEntire’s 1986 Signature Hit at Atlanta Braves Stadium

On Saturday, the MLB joined forces with country music when the Atlanta Braves celebrated their first Braves Country Fest. Kicking off a full-blown country celebration, the event featured performances by Ernest, Mackenzie Carpenter, Zach John King, Scoot Teasley, and Colton Bowlin. But the real treat of the night was when Cody Johnson took the stage with a few of his hit songs. Still, even with the Entertainer of the Year rocking the stage, fans completely lost it when Ella Langley suddenly appeared for a special duet.

When it comes to the Atlanta Braves, the MLB team knows how to throw a celebration. Before the first performer stood under the spotlight, the event welcomed fans with games, batting cages, and free mechanical bull rides. But again, with the day packed full of good times, Langley and Johnson knew the perfect way to close the night when highlighting the legacy of Reba McEntire.

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Johnson and Langley have more than a few hit songs. When combining their discography, the two could produce a concert unlike any other. Yet, when performing in Atlanta, they teamed up for Reba’s “Whoever’s in New England.”

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Already climbing over 15,000 likes, fans couldn’t get enough of Johnson and Langley showcasing the rich history of the genre.

“This gave me chills.” “Ella, The BEST surprise of the night.” “We saw it and loved it.” “The collab I NEEDED last night… AND GOT.”

For one fan, they were a prime example of why you shouldn’t leave early. Getting ahead of the traffic sounds like a great idea, but one comment read, “We left because we thought his concert was over. Disappointed to have missed this.”

While not able to be there in person, thanks to one fan, they can relive the special collaboration over and over.

As for Reba, “Whoever’s in New England” was more than a No. 1 hit on the US Top Country Albums chart. Released on the album of the same name in February 1986, it helped the singer win Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards.

Nearly 40 years after its release, Johnson and Langley’s rendition introduced the classic to a new generation while honoring the woman who made it famous.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)