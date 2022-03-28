Talking Heads’ Tina Weymouth Recovering Following Car Accident

Talking Heads co-founding member Tina Weymouth is in recovery after a car accident that left her with three fractured ribs and a ruptured sternum.

The accident occurred when Weymouth was in a car driven by her husband and fellow Talking Heads founding member and drummer Chris Frántz when they were struck head-on by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road on Post Road, U.S. Route 1.

“Incredibly, we walked away from the collision,” said Frántz in a Facebook post sharing more details about the accident and a photo of the couple’s wrecked car following the accident.

Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth’s car following their accident. (Photo: Chris Frantz / Facebook)

Frántz shared that while Weymouth, now 71, is in a lot of pain she is expected to recover over time. “I give thanks to our guardian angels,” he added in the post, “and to the Ford Motor Company for building a car that protected us from getting killed.”

Weymouth and Frántz founded the Talking Heads in 1975 along with David Byrne. The pair were married in 1977 and later formed the band Tom Tom Club in 1981, releasing the hit “Genius of Love” and six albums through their most recent Downtown Rockers in 2012. The Talking Heads were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

In a statement, a representative for Weymouth said she was “a bit banged up in the accident but is resting and doing well. With the type of injury she had, rest is a key part of the recovery process. Chris is taking good care of her.”

Photo: Michael Grecco