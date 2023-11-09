Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town Perform “Delta Dawn” at the 2023 CMA Awards

Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town teamed up for a powerful rendition of “Delta Dawn” at the 2023 CMA Awards.

A throwback video of Johnny Cash announced the performance. Then, Little Big Town sang the first chorus of the song before giving Tucker a warm welcome to the stage. Finally, the legend herself appeared, backed by a full band. While her voice may bear the mark of time, the years since she first sang “Delta Dawn” have not diminished her pipes of their power.

As they sang, the cameras cut to the gathering of country music’s biggest stars in the audience. Every artist was singing along with Tucker’s signature hit. This moment proved the lasting reach and influence of Tucker, her voice, and “Delta Dawn.”

Tucker added her star power to the 2023 CMA Awards, however, she was not on any of the ballots this year. Little Big Town was up for Vocal Group of the Year.

At the age of 13, Tucker introduced herself to the world with “Delta Dawn” in 1972. The song was her debut single as well as her first top-10 hit. More importantly, the song’s success helped to pave the way for the Texas native to become one of the most powerful voices in country music.

Famed Nashville producer Billy Sherrill signed Tucker to her first deal and facilitated the recording of her breakout single. However, he didn’t want anyone to know how young she was. “I remember distinctly Billy talking to … somebody on the phone. He said, ‘Now listen. Because I don’t want anybody to know she’s 13. I want to keep that a secret,’” Tucker recalled in a recent interview. At the time, Sherrill wanted “Delta Dawn” to succeed because it was a good song not because they had a “damn circus act” on the label, she added.

Tucker has come a long way in the years since “Delta Dawn” made her a teen star. She released several albums, notched numerous Top 10 hits, and has won a trophy case full of awards. More importantly, she inspired generations of country artists. Last month, Tucker finally took her rightful place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

